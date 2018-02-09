Ama Dokuaa Should Keep Quiet If She Has Nothing Sensible To say

Silence it is said is golden. Some people in this country make sense, when they are not talking, one of such persons is, a Deputy Minister for Information, Ama Dokuaa Asiamah Agyei.

Aside cost, the down side of having too many ministers is that, you appoint people who are not fit for purpose.

Talk one must, but when what you say does not make sense, it is better to listen and observe.

Ama Dokuaa, was quoting as saying that the delay in passing the Right to Information Bill (RTI), is largely because other equally important Bills are also fighting for attention.

She said “Bills like this, you don’t work on it yourself (as a Ministry); it is the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General which usually works on our bills, so it is more of the survival of the fittest”.

She made the observations in her interaction with the media at Cape Coast on Tuesday, as part of the Ministry’s national tour across the regions to interact with the media.

When mighty logs fall on each other in the bush, as they say, common sense dictates that evacuation starts with the one on top.

All the efforts by the current and past government to root out corruption will not succeed, if as a nation, we do not make conscious effort to pass the RTI Bill.

The appointment of Martin Amidu, as the first Special Prosecutor, will not eliminate corruption, if the RTI Bill, is still being treated, as though that bill is subservient to other bills.

Ama Dokua, as has turned out is too inexperience to be saddled with the responsibility of speaking for the government.

The other bills that, she is saying are equally important were new compared to the RTI Bill, which has survived three other presidents.

In our considered view, the RTI Bill, must be given the urgent attention it deserves, we are tired of forums to discuss it, what the people want is action.