All Set For Greater Accra Maulid

… As Committee Advises Politicians Not To Use Event As Rally Grounds

Organizing committee of the Greater Accra Maulid, has expressed its readiness for the annual Greater Accra Maulid (celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad P.B.U.H) slated for February 29, 2020, at Shukura a suburb of Accra.

The Maulid, is jointly organized by the Islamic Foundation for Peace and Development (IFPAD), and the Supreme Council for Tijaniya Islamic Affairs, Ghana under the tutelage of Sheikh Yahaya Amin.

The event, brings together people from all walks of life and from across the globe. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular Islamic gatherings in the capital.

The committee headed by Alhaji Rufai Mallam Mei-Gaisuwa, engaged a number of stakeholders to deliberate on how to make the event a successful one.

During a meeting held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the conference hall of Lord’s Wembley Plus, the organizing committee, indicated its readiness for the 53rd annual Maulid celebrations.

Addressing stakeholders, the Secretary who doubles as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Sheikh Yahaya Amin, Ibrahim Anyass, also known as (Sir Ghosh) outlined a number of measures that have been put in place to ensure safety and security of the invited guests.

In order to achieve this goal, the services of the Ghana Police, is required to safeguard lives and properties and avoid unnecessary chaos and mayhem.

After several deliberations with the stakeholders, the organizing committee actually went to the venue of the Maulid to assess it and practically examine the feasibility of the arrangements, etc. Approximately, 6,000 people are expected to grace this year’s prestigious gathering.

Eyebrows were raised pertaining to the reckless use of motorbikes by youngsters, who create nuisance in the community.

In order to curtail the rampant invasion of motorbikes into the event grounds, the Maulid committee indicated that it had “made adequate provisions for motorbike users”.

A place he said has been designated as a parking place for these motorbikes. The chairman on behalf of the committee, revealed a planned youth sensitization programme on the use of motorbikes prior to the Maulid.

The stakeholders, included political party representatives, the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, the representative of the MCE, some assembly members, opinion leaders, traditional rulers and a cross-section of the media.

The stakeholders urged the committee not to allow any political party to use the event as a rally grounds adding that the celebration of the Prophet’s Birthday is highly religious and a spiritual event hence the need to desist from any form of political talk which may mar the beauty of the event. It is rather an opportunity for the politicians to directly interact with the youth and encourage them to be productive and law-abiding citizens.

Dr. Lord Oblitey Commey, a key stakeholder reiterated that any political party with the intention of campaigning at the Maulid grounds may have to look elsewhere. “We cannot turn this event into a political program. Any politician who wants to campaign should engage the citizenry in their homes”, he added.

Other influential personalities to graced are Sheikh Mohammed Lamin Niasse (son of Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse) of Senegal, the Emir of Kano, former president of Ghana John Dramani Mahama and the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana as Guest of Honor.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha