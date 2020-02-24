Alhaji Boniface goes unopposed at Madina

The only contender in the race for the Madina Constituency seat on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pulled out, leaving Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface to go unopposed for the April 25, primary.

The Minister of State at the office of the vice-president, joins the likes of the Minister of Education and MP for Mahysia South Constituency; Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the MP for Suame Constituency, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in the Ashanti region will be the sole candidates on the NPP’s ballot paper come April 25.

Mr Michael Kofi Mc-Kenzie, Alhaji Boniface’s contender after picking forms earlier, last Thursday announced his decision to pull the breaks on his ambition and allow the sitting Member of Parliament to go for the second time to consolidate the seat, which was hitherto occupied by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, his decision to pull out of the race was to support the MP, who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia to continue with his good works to consolidate the gains of the party in the Constituency.

Speaking to the press to relay his decision to his supporters in the Constituency, Mr Mc-Kenzie, who was a former Constituency Chairman, said the MP has worked and needs to be supported to make the victory of the NPP and the President a reality.

“The MP, has done a lot of works which needs to be supported and promoted going forward in the Constituency.

I am of the firm conviction that the work of the MP has not been drummed home well for the constituents,” he said.

My decision was to make the ‘Four More For Nana Addo to Do More’, Mission Madina Consolidated a reality in the Madina Constituency, he noted.

“I duly apologize to my faithful supporters for any disappointment caused and also to thank them for their unending support.

“Honorable Saddique is an astute politician who I believe deserves the mandate to represent our noble party once again. I therefore humbly entreat my supporters to throw their weight behind the honorable MP so that together we can maintain the Madina Constituency Parliamentary seat within the party,” he told his supporters.

The MP on Thursday February 20, was accompanied by Awal Mohamed, the Public Relations Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), the National Nasara Coordinator of the party, Aziz Haruna Futa, and some huge followings on procession throughout some principal streets in Madina when he submitted his forms to go through the process to get elected in the upcoming primary.

Also speaking to the gathering after submitting the forms to the members of the Parliamentary Elections Committee(PEC) of the party in the made up of the Constituency Secretary, Dan Fosu, Constituency Chairman Eric Nartey Yeboah, Foster Arthur, the Constituency Organizer, Mr Manteau and Mrs Yankey called on the rank and file of the party to trumpet the good works of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, have done.

According to him, the successes being achieved by the NPP, continue to dazzle the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said Ghanaians will see the gains of the prudent management of the economy headed by the Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia this year.

“It came as no surprise to some of us’ when Moody’s recently gave Ghana’s economy a B -plus status adding that the NPP as a party has a lot under its sleeves and come December 7 Ghanaians will see more,” he explained.

The year of roads declared by the Finance Minister during the last budget statement to Parliament was already benefiting the Madina constituents before the announcement, noting that as a result the area has had some of its major roads like Pantang, Zongo Junction roads, Hannah-School- Melcom roads and Estate roads, all under construction.

Madina alone, has eight storm-drains under construction in areas like; Redco, Ritz KB, Adenta West among others for the benefit of the people arrest the situation of perennial flooding at the least down-pour.

The Madina metropolis, has a growing population in peri-urban settlements in Accra and many of these peoples are not reached by the utility providers adding that these areas have been supported with Twenty mechanized borehole facilities to make life bearable for the people in these catchment areas of the metropolis.

He said his been able to support over Seven Hundred students from Madina to access higher education in the various tertiary institutions across the country.

He explained that when he first told the people of the area in 2016 about his mission for the area, many skeptics taught it was for his own selfish means, adding that the same people have now come to the realization that it was for the good of Madina.

He reminded the rank and file of the party, not to waver in their support for the sitting MPs, as his colleague MPs, have given the strongest assurance of winning their various primaries across the over One Hundred and Sixty Constituencies.