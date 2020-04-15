Akufo-Addo’s TOR MD Running From Bribery Charges

The Managing Director (MD) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has admitted his involvement in setting up a Turkish Power Plant in Ghana but denied claims by the US authorities that he bribed some former Ghana government officials and Parliamentarians on behalf of his clients while working for Goldman Sachs.

Asante Berko, who President Nana Akufo-Addo, appointed as the new MD of the state refinery in January, this year, also admitted getting some mouthwatering US$2 million from the Turkish company, which he did not mention in a statement he released yesterday in reaction to his indictment by the US authorities.

The payment, he said was in connection with work done for and on behalf of the company from Turkey.

The TOR boss, also omitted the name a Ghanaian he claimed was rather engaged by the Turkish company to facilitate their operations in Ghana saying “My role was confined to international activities to procure the requisite financing”, adding “In all we raised US$150m for the transaction, through a reputable international bank”.

His statement did not mention his readiness to go to the US to face the US authorities in the trial which, according to court files, will be by a jury.

“I had no role whatsoever in any activities in Ghana relating to the transaction except for any related matters in procuring international finance. I was not instrumental in the Turkish IPP’s dealings with government officials and members of Parliament. Indeed, that was not my role. The Turkish IPP specifically engaged a local company to provide it with whatever services it required in Ghana. I was in no way involved in the operations of this local company. In particular payments from the Turkish IPP to the local company”, Mr. Asante Berko’s statement said.

But details are emerging that the Turkish company whose activities Asante Berko played an active role leading to his indictment, is Aksa Enerji Ghana also known as Aksa Energy Ghana Power Plant.

The Akufo-Addo government got Ghana’s Parliament in June 20218 to approve a US$27 million tax waiver for AKSA Enerji Uretim AS (AKSA) described as an independent power producer for the provision of 370MW of electricity to the national grid, on a fast-track basis.

The waiver, according to media report at the time, reflects only the tax component of the project’s core aspects, covers import duties, import VAT, import NHIL, ECOWAS Levy, Exim Levy, and Special Import Levy among others on project equipment and materials under the emergency power agreement between government and AKSA.

AKSA, by the transaction with Ghana, is to deploy, in the short- to medium-term, a plant of up to 22 units of Wartsila 18V 46 engine generator set (units) with a capacity of between 16 and 17.5MW per unit at Tema.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Asante Berko, a former employee at a subsidiary of the U.S. lender, arranged the bribes for a Turkish energy company to funnel the money to a Ghana-based intermediary, which then paid the local officials.

“Goldman Sachs fully cooperated with the SEC’s investigation and as stated by the SEC in its press release, the firm’s compliance personnel took appropriate steps to prevent the firm from participating in the transaction,” company spokeswoman Nicole Sharp said. “Berko helped the Ghana-based intermediary pay more than $200,000 in bribes to various other government officials, and personally paid more than $60,000 to members of the Ghanaian parliament and other government officials, the SEC statement said, adding that Berko took deliberate measures to prevent his employer from detecting the bribery scheme,” a statement by the US authorities noted.

The Financial News of London reported that the former banker at Goldman Sachs arranged for millions of dollars in bribes to be paid to government officials in Ghana to help a client win a power-plant contract, US regulators said Monday in a civil lawsuit.

According to the Financial News, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Asante Berko, facilitated the $4.5m in bribes to help a Turkish energy company win a contract to build a power plant. The SEC says the energy company, which wasn’t named, funneled money to an intermediary, which then paid bribes to Ghanaian officials.

Berko, who left Goldman Sachs in 2016, also personally paid bribes totaling $66,000 to members of the Ghanaian parliament and other government officials, the SEC alleges.

An attorney for Berko declined to comment on the lawsuit, which accuses Berko of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. That law bars individuals and companies from giving anything of value to overseas officials to win business.

The SEC said in a press release that Berko tried to hide the scheme from the bank, whose compliance officers questioned how the deal was put together. Goldman, which wasn’t named in the SEC’s lawsuit, terminated its involvement with the project after the energy company refused to explain the intermediary firm’s role, the SEC’s legal complaint says.

“Goldman Sachs fully cooperated with the SEC’s investigation and as stated by the SEC in its press release, the firm’s compliance personnel took appropriate steps to prevent the firm from participating in the transaction,” said Nicole Sharp, a spokeswoman for Goldman.

The energy company paid Berko $2m for successfully coordinating the effort, the SEC alleges. The payments violated Berko’s employment agreement with the bank, the SEC’s lawsuit says.

Berko knew the bank stood to earn $10m in fees if the energy company won the contract and organized financing for it, the lawsuit alleges. The deal would have “enhanced Berko’s performance and stature within” the bank, according to the SEC’s complaint.

In the suit, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court, the SEC asks for Berko to pay fines and give back any compensation he earned through the scheme.

However, in response, the TOR boss said he is innocent of the charges against him.

“My attention has been drawn to reportage in the local and international news media, as well as documents in social media on the morning of 14th April 2020. The essence of the story is that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States has issued civil proceedings against me, alleging that I bribed government officials and members of Parliament in Ghana to enable a Turkish IPP secure a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).”

“While it is true that the SEC has just this week issued such proceedings against me, the allegations that government officials and members of Parliament were bribed by me, are completely false. I am therefore compelled to set the record straight,” he said in a statement. He said he was never involved with the local firm cited by the American authorities.

