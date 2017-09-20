Akufo-Addo’s “Free Education” Deception Revealed

Media Cabal Buries Page 104 Of NPP 2016 Manifesto

Page 104 of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 manifesto on which Nana Akufo-Addo, rode to become President of Ghana declared, “free education for all Ghanaian children up to senior high school, to ease the burden on parents and guardians while encouraging them to assume their responsibility for the social upbringing and parental control of their children” but nine months, after winning power, the free education has been limited only to Senior High School (SHS).

Chapter 9 of the manifesto had stated “the NPP believes that all the hopes of Ghanaians for a bright future will come to naught unless the country is able to resolve its education crisis. That is why the NPP declares Education to be a major priority and commits itself to a bold, creative and visionary and all- embracing program for the transformation of education in Ghana”.

Apart from “free education for all Ghanaian children up to senior high school”, the document signed by acting NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay and then Mr. Akufo-Addo, the then NPP Presidential Candidate, it added that “the core elements of the program shall be “raise the quality of education at primary and senior high school level, with emphasis on science and mathematics as the fundamental building blocks for success in this age of technology and to ensure that the first and second cycle schools lay the solid foundations needed either for tertiary education or for preparations for early entry into the work place”.

Strangely, however, sections of the Ghanaian media, have ignored these avowed declarations in the document, allowing the Akufo-Addo government to gloat, claiming it had fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

Indeed, veteran journalist, Kweku Baako, who is the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has likened President Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for implementing the Free SHS policy.

The man credited with securitizing every documents and government policy, from party level to the presidency, ministries, Parliaments, departments and agencies, is yet to be heard on the NPP manifesto.

President Akufo-Addo, last week cleverly rolled out his 2016 flagship campaign programme, at the West Africa Senior Secondary School (WASS) at Adenta in Accra, but how a promise of free education for all basic school students, became only Free SHS and also for only first year students, is yet to be explained convincingly to all parents with wards in kindergarten, nursery, primary and Junior High School.