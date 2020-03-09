Akufo-Addo; Setup Presidential Special Initiative To Recover Missing Excavators

It is trite to state that, the issue of the missing excavators is gradually losing steam and will soon be added to the long list of unresolved cases.

According to reports over 500 excavators seized from illegal miners, popularly called galamsey, had gone missing.

This huge figure is mind-boggling and raises many questions about the quality of work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

President Akufo-Addo, who has demonstrated enough commitment towards creating job for his people, has another unique opportunity to add more names to the already long list of friends, family and party apparatchiks.

This newspaper is of the considered opinion that, whatever investigation that has been commissioned by the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is not going anywhere, after all we saw the report they issued on Charles Bissiw, who was caught on camera collecting money to facilitate galamsey activities.

One does not need a soothsayer to state that, no one will be held liable for the missing excavators, by the character of the president, he will not throw any member of his party, let alone his government under the bus.

It is instructive to note that, since president Akufo-Addo, put his presidency on the line against the fight against galamsey, the menace has rather increased. It is also incontestable that, the ban that was placed on illegal mining was so that, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), could get the chance to take a bite at the cherry.

A video has recently gone viral, in which the suspended Central regional chairman of the NPP, Ekow Ewusi, together with the Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, were caught on camera, discussing how concessions should shared among party members, as to quote them; the party (NPP), needed money.

We are concerned that this canker is treated with levity for the simple reason that it involves the high and mighty in the society who believe that they own the country and can get away with virtually every and anything.

Galamsey is very dangerous, as it is targeted at the livewire of the nation, i.e. the forests and water bodies.

In our view, galamsey is an act of criminality that is so horrendous that any attempt to treat it as any other thing will be, in itself, an unpatriotic act.

To stop it, what is required is not only concerted effort, but the political will to arrest those involved and bring them to justice.