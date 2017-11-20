Akufo-Addo pushes for AU Space Agency HQ in Accra

President Nana Akufo-Addo says his government is lobbying for the headquarters of a yet to be established space agency by the African Union (AU) to be situated in Ghana.

The Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, Professor Frimpong Kwabena Boateng has been tasked to lead the team lobbying for the project.

“The African Union is in the process of setting up a space agency for the whole of Africa. This is a very ambitious and laudable project. That is why I have directed the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation under the leadership of the world acclaimed Ghanaian scientist, Professor Frimpong Kwabena Boateng to express strongly Ghana’s readiness to host the agency and mobilize support to that end,” President Akufo-Addo said on Saturday.

This comes on the back of a successful launch of a satellite into space by some students of the All Nations University College in June 2017.

The satellite, GhanaSat 1, was developed with support from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and has been embedded with low and high resolution cameras to take pictures of Ghana and provide data that can be used to monitor the coastal areas of the country.

Speaking at the 20th graduation ceremony of the All Nations University College in Koforidua today, [Saturday], President Akufo-Addo commended the school for the project.

“On the occasion of your 20th congregation and graduation ceremony, I come here today with the sense of pride in view of your recent achievement in launching GhanaSat1 into space. Indeed your achievement has put Ghana on the map of nations that are venturing into space.”

President Akufo-Addo said he is hoping to host the AU Space Agency in Ghana because of the exploits of the university.

“Clearly, I was motivated to take that decision partly as a result of your successful launch of GhanaSAT1. You achieve this through hard work, dedication and collaboration with partners at home and abroad, especially your Japanese counterparts. Such an achievement can come about only through the use of technology,” he added.

