Akufo-Addo; Manipulations Don’t Create A Foundation of Leadership

There is great wisdom in the saying that whoever rides a tiger will ultimately end up in its bowels.

Speaking to worshippers at the Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Wa in the Upper West Region, President Akufo-Addo, pointed out that with limited resources, the people in the country had seen that his government, was distributing the national resources equitably.

He said, “I am confident that the work that my government is doing, on the day of account, December 7, 2020, comes, the people of Ghana will be satisfied that I have not lied to them to get into office,” he stressed.

Come with me as we examine the resume of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that ended with him in office and juxtapose that resume with what is happening under his watch as president, it will help us come to a firm conclusion, whether he lied his way to get into office.

Leadership is the ability to rally people not for a single event but for years.

The trajectory that trailed the journey of Nana Akufo-Addo, to the highest office of the land, was one without blemish. He was presented to us as a man, who does no wrong; he was elevated to the status of a god, who can walk on water.

We were told that, he had the magic wand to make our insipid dreams come true.

In 2008, when he first appeared on the ballot, despite all the machinations employed to make him win, Ghanaians rejected him, both in the first round and the run-off.

He was again presented to Ghanaians in 2012, he was once again defeated, and that was when he decided to employ manipulations to make him president.

All the things that candidate Akufo-Addo, spoke about and promised not to do, has been manifested in his administration than we have witnessed in the history of this country, even military dictators, will envy his government.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Addressing party supporters at a fundraising event organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, Nana Addo said his wife, Rebecca, would not be in charge of the distribution of contracts in his administration.

“My wife would not be in charge of the distribution of contracts in this country…she would never distribute contracts in the country…,” he said, adding: “I won’t operate a family and friends government in Ghana and I can assure that every person in the country would have his fair share of the national cake”.

Since 1992, no president, has ever attempted what Akufo-Addo, has done. Although, he told Ghanaians that, his family, will not have a place in his government, what he has done surpassed what all the presidents combined, including military leaders have done.

Not only is his government full of family members, it is also dominated by friends, as well as girlfriends.

CORRUPTION

Addressing party members at Manchester in the United Kingdom, Nana Addo said: “If your goal in coming into government is to enrich yourself, then don’t come. Go to the private sector. Public service is going to be exactly that; public service!”

He directed such persons who want to dip their hands into the public purse to rather find their way to the private sector because when he is voted as President, he will jealously guard public funds.

According to him, he is not against any individual who wants to make money but “if that is your goal, stick to the private sector; don’t come into the public service.”

This is what Akufo-Addo, said when he appeared at the Institute of Economic Affairs in 2016 “My goal is to provide transformational leadership and help build a prosperous society, which creates opportunities for all its citizens, rewards creativity and enterprise, honesty and hard work, a society where there is discipline and fairness, where people go about their lives in a free and responsible manner, a society where there are safety nets for the vulnerable and decent retirement for the elderly, an open society protected by well-resourced and motivated security services and where the rule of law works.

“For this to happen, Ghana needs effective leadership, leadership which is honest, competent and determined to deliver. A leadership of conviction – which is committed to fighting corruption and dedicated to the welfare and wellbeing of the Ghanaian. It is clear that corruption has become rampant in these last few years, robbing us of much needed resources for our development. I am determined to fight corruption aggressively, and I can do so, because I am not corrupt, have never been corrupt, and will demand the same of my team. Accountability and transparency are the hallmarks of good governance. Ghana needs this, Ghana deserves this and I, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pledge to deliver this to the good people of Ghana”.

Although Akufo-Addo, says he is fighting corruption, the question to ask is, how is he fighting it?

Government says it is winning the war, but a large segment of the populace doubts this assertion.

The problem is that the political will mobilized to fight corruption is itself severely enfeebled by the corruption it is summoned to confront. There is no way corruption can be defeated when Akufo-Add, seems to be engaging with it wearing blinkers.

In all honesty, his fight is puerile; lacking all the firmness, decisiveness and, more importantly, the even-handedness required to secure confidence and belief.

Akufo-Addo, has forgotten that his lead campaign promise to fight corruption to the bitterest end, not to mention his acclaimed integrity, is the major reason the people elected him in 2015.

INSECURITY

In the run-up to the 2016 elections and desperate for power, Akufo-Addo, made it abundantly clear that, Ghanaians will be save under his administration. He took advantage of every single incidence of insecurity to lash out at the John Mahama administration. He promised Ghanaians that, under his administration, Ghanaians will feel safe.

But today the life of a cat in Europe is much more valuable and protected than the life of a Ghanaian living in Ghana.

THE PRIVATE SECTOR IS THE ENGINE OF GROWTH

The private sector being the engine of growth, has been the mantra of the NPP, and Akufo-Addo, trumpeted it. Today under his administration, businesses have suffered under his regime than we have witnessed since Independence.

From contractors, to business owners, to the financial institutions, everyone is crying. Businesses are collapsing and yet the president feels on top of the world.

Akufo-Addo, should know by now that populist promises are not a viable mechanism for tackling multidimensional poverty, because deprivation is not only in earnings or income, but in other spheres of existence.

Leadership requires people to stick with you through thick and thin.

Akufo-Addo, lied his way to power, and power has exposed him, the reason why he keeps telling Ghanaians that he never lied to them to win power, is because he knows in his heart of heart that, that is exactly what he did.