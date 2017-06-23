Akufo-Addo Makes Baby Mama & Ex-Girlfriend Ambassadors

President Nana Akufo-Addo, is beginning to look like an emperor appointing family and friends to various state institutions, regardless of the political ramifications.

Currently in the Flagstaff House and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are reports that, President Akufo-Addo, is using the presidency to assuage the pains of his two former lovers by making them ambassadors to Czech Republic and Brazil, respectively.

President Akufo-Addo, has rewarded Virginia Hesse; his over 70-year baby mama with an ambassadorial job. She will soon be heading to the Czech Republic as Ghana’s envoy in Prague. She is the mother of the President undisclosed first daughter.

Another ex-lover of President Akufo-Addo, Professor Abena Busia; a daughter of former Prime Minister, Kofi Abrefa Busia, has been posted to Brazil to head Ghana’s mission there.

Until her appointment, Abena was an associate professor of Literature in English, and of women and gender studies at Rutgers University at New Jersey, America.

Although, party bigwigs are furious at the two appointments, they are afraid to speak out. They are of the view that, political appointments, must transcend sexual considerations, as well as family ties.

They are unhappy with appointment of Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo; the President’s cousin from Akropong –Akuapim in the Eastern Region, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea, Justice Minister, Gloria Akuffo and Roads and Highway Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta.

Virginia Hesse from Osu in the Greater Accra Region, is said to have mothered Nana Akufo-Addo’s first child, while the two of them were at the University of Ghana – Legon schooling in the 1960s.

The said lovechild; a lady is said to be in her 50s and known only to few inner circle pals of Mr. Akufo-Addo. She has not been officially recognized and publicly acknowledged by her father as part of his girls-only children.

Indeed, it is not known whether, Mr. Akufo-Addo, looked after the lovechild and whether the lady bears his name.

However, inside the Flagstaff House and within the NPP, many feel that the President is using his political office to assuage the pains of an estranged old lover.

Sending the septuagenarian lady to faraway Czech Republic, is also of concern to some, as they argued age is not her ally.

In the case of Professor Abena Busia, it was revealed that, Mr. Akufo-Addo some years ago, got her to pack her belongings and located to Ghana for their supposed marriage.

For two years, she roamed the streets of Accra waiting on Mr. Akufo-Addo to actualize his promise, but this was not to be, and she disappointedly packed back to Rutgers University to resume work brokenhearted.

To many insiders, President Akufo-Addo, is appeasing Professor Abena Busia, his former lover with the ambassadorial job.

There is also the appointment of controversial Mrs. Fanny Issah Egala nee Marcel as Ghana’s ambassador to Istanbul –Turkey.

She is running media war with the Egala family over the death of her third husband, retired Commissioner of Police, Dr. Issah Egala. Fanny, has been Mrs. Genfi and Mrs. Adumoah–Bossman at various times.

Fanny, is reported to have abandoned her last husband; Dr. Issah Egala to die, while she cruised in America.

Upon his death, she refused to come down for the funeral and burial. Family member managed to bury their relative with the help of Ghana Police Service, Most Reverend Justice Ofei Akrofi, ex-Archbishop and Primate of the Church of the Province of West Africa and Dr. Nee Quaye.

The burial service was held at Legon Anglican Church, and interment took place at Madina Public Cemetery.

Upon her return, she demanded for the man’s house at the Airport Residential Area in Accra, as well as the exhumation of his body through the court, claiming the absence of autopsy report. The court granted her request and the body was exhumed.

But the respected Egala family, later stepped into the case to halt her effusions and took charge of the body; plans are currently underway to have Dr. Egala buried for the second time, according to The Herald’s information.

Dr. Egala, who was onetime Director of Ghana Police Hospital, a specialist Obstetrician and Gynecologist, fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and the West Africa College of Surgeon, died on Wednesday May 17, 2017.

After the exhumation, Fanny announced in the Daily Graphic on June 13, 2017 that there was going to be another burial service and interment at Gethsemane Memorial Garden, Shaishie, Accra on Friday June 16, 2017 at 9:30 am.

The Egala Family, responded to the Daily Graphic publication under the signature of Alhaji Iddi Egala, asking those invited by Fanny to ignore her.