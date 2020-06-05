Akufo-Addo Is Too Predictable With His Promises

Since president Akufo-Addo’s first address to the nation, when the country recorded its first two imported cases of the novel coronavirus, one feature that he never misses in his speeches, is his promises.

The president, has promised since his days in opposition, and now that, he has power, he is still fixated on promises.

It is no longer news among Ghanaians, to hear the president make promises, like he told us to learn to live with COVID-19, we have come to accept Akufo-Addo of his penchant to make promises.

As a newspaper, we have lost count of the number of promises, he has made since March, when he made his first address to the nation.

The president is yet to make good, half of the promises and yet he keeps adding to the already mounting number of promises.

The media is awash with stories of doctors and nurses complaining of the lack of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).doctors and nurses are being infected with the deadly COVID-19, because they are not adequately protected.

The president in his 10th address to the nation on Sunday May 31.in outlining measures for the reopening of schools, specifically final year students of Junior High Schools and Senior High schools, he said “ “Indeed, final year university students are to report to their universities on 15th June; final year senior high school (SHS 3) students, together with SHS 2 Gold Track students, on 22nd June; and final-year junior high school (JHS 3) students on 29th June.”

He continued: “JHS 3 classes will comprise a maximum of thirty (30) students; SHS classes a maximum of twenty-five (25) students, and University lectures will take place with half the class sizes.”

This is where it gets interesting, according to Akufo-Addo“”Each student, teacher, and nonteaching staff will be provided with re-usable face masks by the Ministry of Education. For the avoidance of doubt, all other educational facilities, private and public, for non-final year students, will remain closed.”

This newspaper is worried that the promises most of which are yet to be fulfilled is causing a gradual erosion in the trust Ghanaians have in politicians.