Akufo-Addo is Godsent – Krachi Paramount Chief

The paramount Chief of the Krachi traditional area in the Oti region, Nana Mprah Besemuna III has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a messenger from God tasked to bring about positive change in the lives of the people of Oti Region, ABC News Ghana can report.

Nana Besemuna made the claim at a recent durbar held in President Akufo-Addo’s honour at Dambai, the capital of the Oti Region, on day two of the President’s working visit to the newly created region.

“We believe that God works through men and women as vessels of positive change, in His own appointed time, He chose His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to effect the positive change in the lives of the people of Oti Region and bring them to the promise land,” Nana Besemuna said.

He added that but for the tenacity of the President, a long dream of the people to have a region of their own would not have materialized.

“Every sincere citizen of the region, regardless of his or her political affiliation, believes and knows that but for the exceptional courage and tenacity of purpose of the President and the people, the creation of our region would not have been realized,” he said.

Nana Mprah expressed gratitude to the President for fulfilling a campaign promise he made in 2016 adding that the people of Oti were going to reward him immensely for the creation of the region.

“As for now, we can only use our mouths to say thank you, Ayekoo! But God Almighty who rewards the hard work, we are sure will reward you at the appropriate time for your hard work in the Oti Region .We shall never forget you,” he said.

Source: ABCNewsgh.com