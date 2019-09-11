 Akufo-Addo Is Corrupt And Has Always Been Corrupt

One of the cardinal selling points that undergird Akufo-Addo’s journey to the presidency since 2008, is his aversion towards corruption.

We were told by his apostles that, he is not corrupt and has never been corrupt. Ghanaians bought into this grand deception and gave him the opportunity to govern them.

The President, since 2017, from all intents, has not kept faith with his mantra by his lack of political will to punish wrong doers in his government.

The backbone of corruption, which was almost broken until the advent of this administration, has been strengthened, because president Akufo-Addo’s punishment for those found wanting is to go and sin no more.

The huge amount of funds being looted, attests to the fact that corruption is now endemic in our society. The president, will always look the other way, when allegations of corruption are made against his appointees.

Corruption has been adjudged to be the key driver of political violence and denial of millions of Ghanaians access to good life, good health and sound education. Corruption is also rated as the major cause of mass poverty in the country.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the president, cannot continue to talk his way out anytime issue of corruption comes up.

On Monday, when the president addressed the 2019 Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, in Takoradi, in the Western Region, he has this to say, “It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and necessary action. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January 2017. If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendations made by these agencies, after the investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself. None of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over their investigations.”

Acknowledging the “orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself, despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption”, the President had a simple answer for them.

“It will not work. I did not come into public life to enrich myself,” he stressed.

This attitude by the president, is what is making the fight against corruption very difficult. Whiles in opposition, he accused his predecessor of being corrupt, except in the past it was the job of the president to clear or convict any person accused of wrong doing or of engaging in acts of corruption.

No matter how hard the president tries to exonerate himself and his government, it is our opinion that, this is the most government in the history of the fourth republic.