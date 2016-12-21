Akufo-Addo In Secret Meeting With T. B. Joshua?

While On 3-Day Visit To Nigeria Thanking Buharia, Others For Financing His 2016 Election Campaign

Snippets of information received from sources close to the President-Elect, reveal that Nana Akufo-Addo, has held a secret meeting with the revered Nigerian preacher, Bishop T.B. Joshua, while on his 3-days visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The 3-day visit to Nigeria by Akufo-Addo, raised eyebrows as it gave credence to whispers within diplomatic circles ahead of the December 7 elections that, Muhammadu Buhari government and other elements in that administration, were heavily sponsoring the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with

hundreds of millions of dollars to oust the John Mahama administration.

The outgoing Ghanaian government, was seen as too close to the erstwhile administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

Besides, Mahama’s economic performance was causing ripples in the Nigerian economy with some key businesses, including those in the aviation industry relocating to Ghana, hence Akufo-Addo, ought to be supported to get rid of John Mahama.

Although, details of the meeting with Bishop T.B. Joshua are scanty, it is believe that, Nana Akufo-Addo, went seeking the man of God’s blessings and protection, as he takes over the highest office of the land to steer its affairs for the next four years.

The President-Elect, left Ghana on Sunday, December 18, with a scanty statement released by his press secretary, Eugene Arhin on the Nigerian trip.

It said “whilst there, he is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the 2016 Future of Africa Awards ceremony in Lagos, and will also pay a courtesy call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, in Abuja.”

The statement did not mention Prophet T.B. Joshua, who became a household name in Ghana during the John Evans Atta-Mills presidency.

The Herald, was told that the meeting took place at the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, Headquarters located on 1 Segun-Irefin Street, Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos, Nigeria.

Again, although Eugene Arhin’s statement, did not mention meeting with the former Nigeria President, General Olusegun Obasanjo, Nana Addo, has held a meeting with him.

He left Ghana, shortly after holding a national thanksgiving service to thank God for his victory at the polls.

Nana Addo, used the event to assure Ghanaians that he has the team that is ready to govern the country.

He was expected back yesterday, according to the statement December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo’s meeting with Muhammadu Buhari, which took place behind closed doors at the office of President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has been confirmed.

The president-elect on Monday, December 19, joined Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and the people of Imo State as the Special Guest of Honour at the celebration of this year’s Thanksgiving Day.

It was at this event that, the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, who had a close relationship with Ghana, especially during the Kufuor administration met Akufo-Addo, who was in the company of his trusted cousin; Ken Ofori Atta; an Investment Banker and co-founder of Databank.