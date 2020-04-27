Akufo-Addo Hijacks John Mahama’s Six Hospitals Promise

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been found hijacking a pledge made by former President John Dramani Mahama at Techiman in Bono East Region to build a Regional Hospital for each of the six newly created Regions if he wins the 2020 elections.

“It has remained our policy as NDC that every region must have a well-functioning regional hospital. When we assume government in 2021, therefore, I want to promise you the people of Bono East Region and all the other five newly created regions, that we shall begin the construction of six new regional hospitals in the regions”, Mr. Mahama had announced in July, last year.

But in his eighth televised address to the nation on the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country on Sunday, April 26, 2020 President Akufo-Addo also announced “we have also put in place plans for the construction of six (6) new regional hospitals in the six new regions, and the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital, in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region”.

President Akufo-Addo also added, “We will, this year, begin constructing 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals”.

Speaking at Techiman in July, after the inauguration of an office complex for the Bono East Region of the NDC, he noted that the NDC has never been a party that lies to the people, adding “We don’t make wild promises we know we cannot and would not be able to fulfill”, he noted, adding that “my promise of new regional hospitals will be fulfilled.”

President Mahama who was on a two-day working visit to the Bono East Region to interact with the chiefs and people, and thank the NDC supporters and delegates for their endorsement of his candidature to lead the party, had assured the chiefs and people that the NDC will not forget its development-oriented philosophy when it wins the elections.

The party, the NDC leader said, will rather focus on a more rapid development of the country’s social infrastructure.

However, Akufo-Addo in his latest broadcast explained that construction of the 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals… “will mean 10 in Ashanti, nine in Volta, nine in Central, eight in Eastern, seven in Greater Accra, seven in Upper East, five in Northern, five in Oti, five in Upper West, five in Bono, four in Western North, four in Western, three in Ahafo, three in Savannah, two in Bono East, and two in North East Regions”.

He mentioned that “each of them will be a quality, standard-design, one hundred bed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses, and other health workers, and the intention is to complete them within a year”, adding “we are going to beef up our existing laboratories, and establish new ones across every region for testing”.

The President also announced plans by his government to “establish three infectious disease control centres for each of the zones of our country, i.e. Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern, with the overall objective of setting up a Ghana Centre for Disease Control”, interestingly same proposal had been made by ex-President Mahama as part of 13 recommendations he believes could help boost the fight against the spread of the novel (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Mr. Mahama made the recommendations via his Facebook page on Saturday, April 4, 2020 calling for an “immediate expansion of the 37 Military Hospital by doubling the current bed size and also build an Infectious Disease Centre to cater for the southern sector to help with the management of diseases like Ebola and COVID-19”.

The ex-President had asked that “a second and fully-equipped National Infectious Disease Centre should be built in the Middle and the Northern sectors of the country” in the Facebook address in which he announced the donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth over GHS300,000 to some selected health facilities in the country.

Below are Mahama’s April 4, 2020 proposals to government

Immediate development of a National Infectious Diseases Response plan that clearly sets out the specific steps that must be taken to prevent the entry of such diseases, quickly arrest them even if they do enter our shores at the very early stage to reduce its impacts on the bearest form on our population.

Establish another medical research centre with capacity like the Noguchi Medical Research Institute in the northern part of Ghana.

Immediate expansion of the 37 Military Hospital by doubling the current bed size and also build an Infectious Disease Centre to cater for the southern sector to help with the management of diseases like Ebola and COVID-19.

A second and fully-equipped National Infectious Disease Centre should be built in the Middle and the Northern sectors of the country.

Government must expand the testing centres to include the Navorongo and Kimtampo Research Centres ensuring that Noguchi or the KCCR supports to test more people in good time.”

Government should also consider moving the deadline for businesses to submit SSNIT and Tax returns a little period back due to the many factors affecting businesses including depletion of manpower and difficulties with modalities in payments”

Proper trickling down economics to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians direct distribution of food and buffer stock must help to distribute food to the most deprived households in the most deprived communities and we must consider expanding LEAP to cover many more poor households.”

Government must negotiate with Telcos a possible reduction in tariffs so that we can pass on that to many people who are working from home or are having to be home. This can be done with an assurance of free extension of their licenses for six months some of which I’m informed is to expire soon.”

Vitamin fruits and food supplements should also be distributed to the poor and vulnerable.

Government must through the Ministry of Health target the people with Cancer, Diabetes, Asthma, pregnant women and extend support to the hospitals will have data on these people.

Reduce indirect taxes and Zero rate tax on essential such as sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, toilet rolls and possibly food for a while.

Government must provide insurance to frontline health workers who are engaged in the fight against COVID-19.

The need for partnership in ECOWAS and AU and consensual efforts to manage our borders and movement of people and also leverage on food production capabilities such as rice, grain and other such products.