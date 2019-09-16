Akufo-Addo Has Stolen From Inaugural Speech To Resources

By Abdul Razak Bawa

There comes a time in the life of a failing leader when the tally of his actions and inactions establishes beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is helplessly incompetent and past redemption. That hour has come upon Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The clock now ticks toward his moment of ultimate disgrace.

Akufo-Addo, has lost credibility to the point of being a semi-legitimate president propped up only by the security of his tenure. His position has become supremely untenable. The most certain prospect ahead of him is an ineluctable downfall.

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, facing an eminent foreclosure of his presidential bid, we were sold a packaged personality. A lot of good things were said about Akufo-Addo, top of the list was the mantra of him not being corrupt.

As dumb as we were, we bought into the charade and gave him an emphatic victory over a man, who presented himself, as he was, not another version of himself.

His magical victory in 2016 eventually served to expose him as a man driven by selfish ambition. After he won, he configured his administration as the incestuous conspiracy of a small charmed circle. His brazen spoils system overwhelmingly benefited tribalism, insularity, and mediocrity.

The young administration began to show disturbing signs, when during his investiture, he plagiarized his inaugural speech. Ghana, known for its ingenuity became the laughing stock among its peers in the comity of nations.

The plagiarism sets the stage for what was to follow. In early as January 2017, less than one month in office, one of his appointees, Alfred Obeng Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST), sold 1.5million barrels of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies.

When the matter got to the president, even before the investigative bodies, could finish with their work, he has pronounced the man innocent of the allegation.

One scandal, led to the other, the smaller ones, gave way to the bigger ones and yet his apostles are telling us he is not corrupt.

A man who was sold to us as incorruptible, strong-willed, and will not countenance any act of corruption, is presiding over the most corrupt regime in the annals of the fourth republic.

The song has been on repeat play since 2016 and that is Akufo-Addo, is not corrupt and has never been corrupt.

We believed them initially, because no allegation of corruption, has been brought against him in the eight years of president John Agyekum Kufuor’s government, he served, and so we all thought, who they were saying about him is true.

In the fullness of time, we will come to appreciate ex-president Kufuor, as a man, who was able to keep his appointees in check, including Akufo-Addo.

The credit of the incorruptibility of Akufo-Addo, should go to president Kufuor, because the first time Akufo-Addo, is in charge, we are seeing the worse form of corruption.

Akufo-Addo’s clannishness is same the reason why his pledge to fight corruption has failed to make Ghana a saner space.

He filters cases of corruption through the lens of affinity. If you are as close and dear to him as the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, he would proclaim you innocent and worthy of paradise. If you are as distant as his opponents in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he would condemn you and send you to hell.

Ghana since independence has had its fair share of bad leaders, after the overthrow of our founder and first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, most of the succeeding leaders, failed to fill the big shoes left behind by Dr Nkrumah.

Most of them, it was not for wont of trying, but Dr. Nkrumah, was just a man out of this world. In the life of every individual, you always look forward to a better tomorrow. You aspire to be a better person today than you were yesterday, unfortunately, Ghana, which is the shining star of Africa, has become a dark star of Africa.

I don’t know how Akufo-Addo will do next year, if the performance of the last three years is anything to go by, next year will be worse, because it is an election year.

I have never believed Akufo-Addo, has anything to offer this country, but I am an optimist and I give the benefit of the doubt, unfortunately with Akufo-Addo, none of what I believe in matters.

The president’s three consecutive presidential bids, starting from 2008, were actually driven by a bruised ego, not a bold vision of Ghana.

An ego, where he feels Ghana belongs to him and his family. He believe J.B Danquah, who is not known beyond the borders of Ghana, is more Ghanaian and Dr. Nkrumah, and should be celebrated more the Nkrumah.

He feels he comes from a long line of family, who were in the forefront for the struggle for independence.

President Akufo-Addo’s long quest to return for power was an attempt to remedy the humiliation his family suffered in the post independence, when J.B. Danquah died in jail, as well as the overthrow of Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia.

It was that inner pain that prompted him to drag the John Dramani Mahama, to the Supreme Court in the election petition, when his second run in 2012 ended in another defeat.

According to his long time friend and minister of Agriculture, when he visited a day after the results of the 2012 elections were announced, Akufo-Addo, wept like a baby.

The question on the lips of many well-meaning Ghanaians sis, can Ghana survive his first term as a corporate entity?

