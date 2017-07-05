Akufo-Addo Didn’t Win 2016 Election Fairly

– Kennedy Agyapong Reveals; Threatens To Release Secrets

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has shockingly threatened, he would expose the party to the world, the undemocratic means through which his party, won the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, known for speaking his mind, the elections which made Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP, President of Ghana with some 53.85 percent votes, was won through crude means.

He has since dared anybody, who wants to challenge what he holds as evidence to come forward, and he would spill the beans.

“I mean those NPP people who have vowed to collapse my businesses saying they will bring me down…if they joke, the things I will say in Ghana…the way we won the elections.

We did not win the elections on fair grounds. I am warning them for the last time. If they say they will bring me down, I will be the first to bring the NPP down before I am disgraced”, the man who is sometimes called NPP’s “untouchable” said.

But a national chairman hopeful, Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, has called on the NPP leadership, to punish the MP for gross indiscipline, because he is going overboard.

In an interview with Angel FM’s Alexis the Godson, Mr. Amankwaa Sarfo noted that, Kennedy Agyapong must be called to order before he sends the party back to the opposition.

Kennedy Agyapong, described by his party people as “maverick politician” has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of many things, including corruption say there are elements within the party who are hell bent on bringing him down by collapsing his businesses which he won’t take lying low.

He added that, he currently cannot pay his children’s school fees, have invested so much into the NPP thinking he was going to get government contracts to execute to recoup his money.

At party event over the weekend, Kennedy Agyapong, complained bitterly about conducts of some big wigs in his party and mentioned that he has not benefitted in any way from the Nana-Addo led administration aside receiving GH¢40,000 from Afenyo Markins, a colleague in parliament who used he, Kennedy Agyapong’s name to win a Ghana COCOBOD contract.

Mr. Agyapong, who prides himself as a financier of the party said this on his Madina- based, Oman FM last week. His comments follow claims by him that since the party won power, he is yet to receive a single contract from the government, despite his financial contributions and effective campaigns which secured electoral victory for the NPP in 2016 against incumbent John Dramani Mahama.

“The way I am angry… the NPP will collapse soon. They have vowed to disgrace me and I will disgrace them first”, he said on Accra-based Asempa FM last week.

Recently, he went on radio, saying some selfish and greedy bigwigs in the NPP have shockingly formed 800 firms to do business with the entangled Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).

These NPP bigwigs, he claimed have schemed to prosecute an agenda of running down the embattled BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng, following his refusal to heed to their selfish demands.

The MP, who reveals the under fire MD financed the NPP campaign said “Me, I have told him to resign but before that he should make sure he is innocent of all the accusation leveled against him so that Ghanaians will know how diligent and trustworthy he is.

Otherwise this allegation will affect his private life. How can one person satisfy all the 800 companies brought by NPP members who are seeking to do business with BOST? People are going round gossiping about the MD. He should resign and go his way.

NPP people are seriously undermining Alfred Obeng, because they want his position; a son of a member of the Council of State, is going round claiming the job of new BOST MD. When ahead of the 2016 elections, Alfred Obeng, donated monies through me to the Ashanti Region, where was his father?

Instead of some NPP members working hard and helping the government to ensure development of the country, so that we can all reap the benefits, people are rather scrambling for positions for their personal gains”.

He has also been captured at NPP gathering, expressing his anger claiming sympathizers and financiers of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are being awarded big government contracts at the expense of NPP financiers and very dedicated supporters.

Meanwhile, a national chairman hopeful, Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, has called on the party leadership to punish the MP for gross indiscipline.

It is not clear, if the governing party, will heed to this call, especially so when in the past, the party had endorsed some of his actions and entertained his utterances and attacks on party bigwigs like ex-president John Kufuor, former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpiani and other political opponents.