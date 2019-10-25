Akufo-Addo Caught Sleeping At Russia Africa Summit 2019

A video has emerged of president Akufo-Addo, sleeping during the maiden Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi, Russia.

In the video, President Akufo-Addo, can be seen comfortably sitting amongst other dignitaries with his eyes closed and seemingly enjoying his nap while his host; President Vladimir Putin of Russia, delivered a speech to a packed auditorium made of African Presidents.

Also, in one of the photos from the Russia-Africa Summit which has since gone viral, the first gentleman of Ghana, was spotted standing along with several other Heads of State with his head slightly facing downwards and his eyes shut. Some are of the view that he might have fallen asleep.

Interestingly, a picture of South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has also been released by New Patriotic Party (NPP) elements and communicators to undo the damage that President Akufo-Addo’s picture is causing, as if to suggest, Ghana’s President is not the only one sleeping on the job.

But President Akufo-Addo, has been caught off guard on several occasions napping at very important social functions.

Going down memory lane, some of the very few places he’s been accused of napping at, are the Chief Imam’s birthday ceremony in 2018, a visit to a church for thanksgiving after he was elected president, amongst many others.

While some Ghanaians believe his sleeping habit is as a result of old age, others link it to his busy work schedule.

Not long ago, reports of a man who seemed to bear an acute resemblance to President Akufo-Addo was spotted sleeping, but the NPP, the incumbent party vehemently denied it calling it a fake photo of the president.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and hold meetings with CEOs of some Russian enterprises.

The two-day conference, under the theme “For Peace, Security and Development,” seeks to deepen ties of friendship between Russia and Africa, as well as explore other areas of co-operation which will benefit both participating nations. Akufo-Addo sleeps at Russia Africa Summit 2019?