Akufo-Addo; Beware Of Our Chiefs

Beware of the Greeks, when they come bearing gifts, is a proverb, we have heard over and over again, yet our politicians, who should know better are always a distance away from reality.

It is not for nothing that the framers of our constitution stated categorically that chiefs should not take part in active politics. The framers of the constitution knew that if chiefs take part in active politics, they will expose themselves to insults since people who live in their domain belong to different political parties. The chieftaincy institution is so sacred that Ghanaians have all come to accept that it should be respected.

The memory of the dead is a warning to the living. What happened to John Dramani Mahama, should be a lesson to you.

Every accolade that has been showered on Akufo-Addo, since he burst onto the political scene is turning out to be a ruse.

Not too long ago, ex-president John Dramani Mahama, was the darling boy of our chiefs. The endorsement he received from chiefs across the country in the run up to the 2016 elections, was very massive.

He was referred as the messiah, the David of our time, etc, as if these accolades were not enough, some of the chiefs publicly declared the support for him, even though open endorsement flies in the face of the 1992 Constitution.

Candidate Akufo-Addo, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), took issues with some of the chiefs and they condemned them at different forums, reminding them that, Ghanaians will be the best judges.

The NDC and President Mahama, basked in the adulation, they took pride and solace in the fact that, despite Ghanaians complaining about hardship, chiefs were falling over each other to endorse him.

As for what happened in 2016, the rest they say is history.

We have gone full circle and it is now the turn of president Akufo-Addo. He is so consumed by the commendations and praises of Chiefs that, he is telling them to reward his party with votes.

Most of our chiefs, excuse me to say are hungry. They flow with the wind. They have no mercy as we say in Ghana for the cripple, when you are an orphan, you cannot enjoy their hospitality.

My disappointment is not with the chiefs, it is the politicians, who when in power pretend to be living in a different world.

Chiefs are human beings, with needs, except the position they occupy, it is expected that, they don’t join the bandwagon of sycophancy.

Before the advent of the British who colonized us, our chiefs were the symbol of authourity. They were revered, and used to rule with wisdom, but when the British left and Ghana became an independent state, they soon lost their relevance because most of them became politicians in disguise.

The framers of our Constitution, foresaw what we are witnessing today, and sought to prevent it, but no, some of our Chiefs, won’t stay in their lane.

It is a Chicken and Egg situation, sometimes, when you look at the factors, because the politicians, who have also demonstrated that, they are bereft of ideas and only care about winning elections, also go all out to influence chiefs with goodies.

We have heard of cars been given to chiefs, like toffee.

Since we returned to multi-party democracy in 1992, Ghana has been held hostage by politicians and chiefs. The chiefs, who are custodians of tradition and culture, and must provide a safety net for their people, have also joined the politicians to pillage the little that we have.

They no longer tell the politicians the truth, they rather join their subjects to paint a rosy and heavenly picture of politicians, when they know it is not true.

The president since his inauguration in 2017, is yet to embark on any infrastructure development, except his eat free SHS, sleep free SHS and wake up free SHS, yet sour chiefs, will tell him, he is God sent.

His tour of the nation, has exposed so many chiefs, these same chiefs, not long ago, were showering praises and accolades on former president John Dramani Mahama.

Ghanaians, who do not enjoy the spoils of power, are the best judges and they have always ignored their chiefs and voted based on their living conditions.

In the run up to the 2016, a chief in the then Brong Ahafo region, promised John Dramani Mahama, eighty percent of the votes from that region, but when all was said and done, candidate Mahama, did not only get half of that promise, but he lost the region miserably.

This and many factors are the reason why politicians now want to get involved in who gets installed and where.

To win an election, presidential candidates seduce the people. But after the election it is the job of the people to seduce their president.

How a president deals with the people that elected him depends on how much seduction the people can use to rock the world of their president.

Nepotism, and cronyism have always been part of Ghanaian leadership pathology. Akufo-Addo, however, broke the record with his naked sectarianism.

He distinguished himself with his overt commitment to expressing his clannish instincts in a manner that provokes feelings of alienation. He neither respects red lines nor makes concessions in even situations where propriety and commonsense demand a gesture of fairness and firmness.

Our chiefs, who are supposed to call the president to order, are falling over each other, as to who should be the first to endorse and sing his praise.

‘Chiefs will run and leave theirs sandals behind’ -Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah