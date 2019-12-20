Akufo-Addo Bags Foreign Ministry’s Special Foreign Service Award

By Gifty Arthur

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has presented President Akufo-Addo with it Special Foreign Service award for the role he played as the sector Minister to strengthen Ghana’s image internationally, under the John Kufuor administration between the years 2003 to 2007.

The surprise presentation performed by the sector Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, formed part of the Ministry’s Nine Lessons and Carols Night held on Monday attended by the President.

Others present were the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, Finance Minister ,Ken Ofori-Atta, Tourism Minister, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Secretary to Cabinet Mercy Debrah Karikari, boss of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)and many others.

In a citation, Madam Botchwey, said the Ministry deemed it fit to award the President for his contribution in enhancing Ghana’s image globally, especially with the various roles and positions he played and held while serving as the Minister at the time.

Madam Botchwey, added that the Foreign Service Special Award, was conferred on him for his excellent leadership role as President and also emerging as the first Minister from that Ministry, to have risen to become President of Ghana aside Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The citation read, “Foreign ServiceSpecial Recognition award 2019 conferred on his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of the republic of Ghana and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Since January 7, 2017 when you assumed office as the 5th President of the 4th Republic, you have championed and licensed foreign policy goals in support of Ghana’s national interest in recognition of the key roles Ghana diplomacy play in the socio-economic development of a country.

You have devoted priority policy objectives under your coordinated programme of economic and social development policies for strengthening, Ghana’s role in international affairs”.

The citation continued, “You have demonstrated a clear understanding of Ghana’s roles within Africa and helps to deepen the country’s influence within West Africa, across the continent of Africa and globally, including two strong advocacies for an African Beyond Aid.

As a result, Ghana’s imagine and pride of place among the Committee of Nations over the last three years, has been greatly enhanced. Your personal standing as an African leader of repute and influence is well acknowledged within the international community.

In affirmation of Ghana’s unwavering commitment to intercontinental unity and the development of Africa, through enhanced arrangement of economic integration, you successfully led a transparent and focused campaign for Ghana to host the country’s first Africa institution, the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area”.

The Minister, said the commitment of President Akufo-Addo to ensure that Ghana opens diplomatic missions has led to the establishment of missions in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Oslo, as well as three consular posts in Meimey, Oujue, Port Louise and to leverage diplomacy for development.

“As Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, between the period 2003-2007, you demonstrated excellent diplomatic leadership and seminally led the ministerial committee of 15 to develop the African Union cooperation on the reform of the united nations security council.

During you tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, you also showed excellent leadership as president of the United Nations Security Council, when Ghana assumed the rotating presidency of the Council in August in 2007 during the country’s two tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations security from 2006-2007.

In recognition of your outstanding leadership of Ghana’s Foreign Policy Community, and as the only serving Minister for Foreign Affairs, to become the head of state, the Foreign Service Officers of the Republic of Ghana confer on you the Foreign ServiceSpecial Recognition award for 2019”, the citation concluded.

President Akufo-Addo, who described the award “as a big surprise” and an “exceptional honour” in a statement expressed fond memories, adding he was excited to be back to the Ministry where he admitted, he had very capable and quality hands to work with.

“I want to say that, I am very happy to be back here again.When I left the Foreign Office, we were in the other building down town Accra and I have not had the pleasure to see these commodious surroundings that you have here.

But, it brings back very good memories for me, memories that continue to animate the work that I do which is, the excellent group of men and women, I met as Foreign Service Officers,who helped me in my work as Foreign Minister.

The President, who said he agrees with a long held position by officers of the Ministry that they are the crème de la crème of the Public Service, said the quality of people he worked and continue to engage with are “extremely influential and helpful”.

He applauded the work of the officials of the Ministry, saying they have discharged their responsibilities creditably, as they serve as the interface of Ghana and the rest of the worldsince independence.

“You have been very consistent in the positions that we have adopted internationally and globally and kept the focus on our foreign policies essentially on our responsibilities as an African nation that continues still, to be the position of my government and all governments we have had up till now”.

On her part, Madam Botchwey, said the Ministry would continue to actively support the President’s agenda of maintaining a stable united and safe country and building a prosperous nation.

“We will, therefore, continue to work to provide an effective external interfacetowards the achievement of the agenda of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ through Ghana’s diplomatic representation abroad, which comprises 53 diplomatic missions, two permanent missions to the United Nations and 11 consular posts”, she said.