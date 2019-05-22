Akufo-Addo assents to RTI law

President Akufo-Addo, is expected to assent to the RTI act into law, ABC News Ghana can confirm.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a tweet yesterday morning, said the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will at 10.30 am assent to the act.

The RTI law, once in effect, will provide for the operationalisation of the constitutional right to information held by the public and some private institutions, subject to exemptions that are necessary and consistent with the protection of public interest in a democratic society.

Background of RTI Bill

The RTI Bill was first drafted in 1999 under former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its 2008 and 2012 election manifestos promised to ensure the Bill was passed.

In 2010, it was presented to Parliament for consideration.

In 2011, the government signed unto the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Initiative with a commitment to pass the law.

In November 2013, the Bill was formally laid before Parliament.

Former Attorney General, Deputy Dominic Ayine in 2015, moved the Bill for second reading in Parliament. In October 2016, the Bill was withdrawn and replaced with a new one which was immediately laid.

Following the dissolution of the Sixth Parliament of the Fourth Republic and the swearing-in of new Parliament in January 2017, the Bill had to be re-laid by the new government before work commences on it.

Parliament finally passed RTI Bill into law on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, after several policy changes and amendments.

It will however take a one year period to be operationalised.

Source: www.ABCnewsgh.com