Akuffo Family Member Gets Gov’t Job

President Akufo-Addo, appears unmoved by accusations that he is not looking beyond family and friends in appointing people into his government.

Last week as the President was introducing his cousin, Sophia Akuffo to Ghanaians as the incoming Justice Chief, Daniel Akuffo, junior brother of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, was also being endorsed to join the government as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

Both Daniel and Gloria, are first cousins of President Akufo-Addo, from Akropong-Akuapim in the Eastern Region. Their mother is from Shai-Osudoku.

Daniel’s appointment, has angered many people in the Shai-Osudoku area. They preferred Stephen Nene Oyortey as their DCE.

Ahead of the nomination of Daniel Akuffo, the youth in the Shai-Osudoku District, had appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider appointing Stephen Nene Oyortey as the DCE.

Mr Oyortey, who is an Assembly Member for the Adaam Electoral area, is also the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Youth Organiser for the Shai-Osoduko Constituency and the 2016 NPP parliamentary candidate for the area.

The Youth led by Abraham Akunor Kornor and Mr Franklin Ocloo, NPP deputy youth organizer and chairman for NPP polling station executive respectively in the constituency, had told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Oyortey stood tall among the four candidates, including Daniel Akuffo, Fred Ofei and Noah Awartey, who were vying for the position.

According to the youth, Mr. Oyortey, was the best person for the job, as he had plans to work with stakeholders, especially the traditional authorities to develop the District.

Health wise, they indicated that, Mr Oyortey, had promised to develop an all-inclusive health education team for the District to ensure the total well-being of the residents.

They noted that as a measure to improve the district performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), series of vacation clinics and mock examinations for Junior High School students, would be initiated to deepen their understanding of their courses, as well as learn how to properly understand and answer questions under his leadership.

They stated that, when nominated and confirmed, Mr Oyortey, would be in a better position to provide the needed vocational and technical training for unemployed youth in the district to enable them earn some income.

According to them, Mr Oyortey, who is an investment banker, would showcase the district’s assets on the internet through the use of new digital tools to attract tourists and investments into the area which would lead to the generation of more jobs and revenue for residents.

Despite these brilliant advocacy for the 2016 NPP parliamentary candidate, President Akufo-Addo, opted for his cousin as the DCE for Shai-Osudoku, leaving the youth shellshock and angry.

The list of family members of President Akufo-Addo in his government, keeps bloating by the day.

The incoming Chief Justice, President Akufo-Addo and Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, are cousins.

Others are Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Works and Housing Minister, Atta Akyea, the Minister for Roads and Highways – Kwesi Amoako Atta, Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

The Creative Arts Council also has Gyankroma Akufo-Addo; daughter of President Akufo-Addo as Director. Wife of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Ingrid Nana Adjoa Hackaman, was also made a board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).