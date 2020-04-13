Akatsi South Health Administrators Hail MP Hopeful

Hospital administrators in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region, have highly commended one-time parliamentary aspirant for the area, Samuel Benedict Nugblega, for his massive donation and support to health facilities in the district towards the fight against the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is sweeping across the world.

The health administrators, including the District Director of Health Service, Dr. George Nyarko, believe the gesture was a timely intervention, and a sign of good leadership and patriotism as an indigene of the district.

The commendation, follows a remarkable donation of some medical items, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as assorted drinks presented to the health facilities last Monday, April 6, 2020 by Mr Nugblega.

He is currently the Director of Human Resource at Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG).

The items, which are worth one hundred and fifty thousand (GH₵150,000) include; megaphones for public education, face masks (both surgical and N-95) 100 boxes, 200 pieces of bedsheets, hand towels and dozens of pillow case.

The rest are; packs and gallons of hand sanitizers, 10, 000 pieces of syringes and needles, poly clinical tubes – 100, nebulizers, anesthesia breathing circuit – 60, cylinder holder, various types of catheter and overall: (isolation 100pieces, laparotomy drape– 15pieces and general– 64pieces), packs of bottled water and soft drinks.

The items were distributed among the health facilities, both public and private without any form of discrimination.

Presenting the items, Mr Nugblega, said he was committed to go all out, within his capacity to do more to support the district.

He said as a son of the soil, the well-being of his people is of paramount concern to him.

Moving from one health center to another, to personally present the items to about ten (10) health facilities, the former parliamentary hopeful, assured the health workers, he will continue to support them.

“I will continue to support you. We recognized you as the army leading the fight against the COVID-19; if you fail, then we’re all in trouble”, he stated, adding, “government cannot do it alone”.

The beneficiary facilities include; Akatsi District Hospital, St Pauls’ Clinic, Hogar Clinic, Sefe Clinic, Wute Health Centre, Lume Health Centre, Gefia Health Centre, Avenorpedo Health Centre and Avenorpeme Health Centre.

Mr Nugblega, however, appealed to the health workers in the district not to lose focus, but remain resolute against the deadly pandemic.

On his part, District Health Director, Dr. Nyarko, who received the items expressed his profound appreciation.

According to him, at a point when the issue of the coronavirus began, he was initially frustrated and doesn’t know whom to call on for support.

However, when he spoke with Mr Nugblega, he encouraged him and told him to calm down and that, he was preparing to come and support.

“When the issue began, I was waiting for some opinion leaders in the district to come. But he [Mr Nugblega] called me and said, Dr. Nyarko, what are we doing because you’re like a military man, if you the leader runs away, all your followers will not have faith again so you need to be very firm and stand”.

According to Dr. Nyarko, due to this advice, himself together with his team, “fell on some leaders and in fact he [Mr Nugblega] was the last person who even called me and then I said, let me give it to him and in fact, I gave it to him well, because I was frustrated.”

“And lo and behold, he said Doctor, calm down, we are preparing to come. And today, he has really come. I wish TV crew should be here to capture it, because he has done so much,” Dr. Nyarko extolled Mr Nugblega.

Other top district health officials who accompanied Dr. Nyarko are; the Principal Health Service Administrator – Mr Mawuli Semenu, Dr. Kofi Karikari Bonsu –Medical Superintendent/Surgeon specialist and Madam Nancy Anaglo – Matron for the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Medical Administrator at St Pauls’ Clinic, Dr. Seyram Dagbui in a brief remark said, the presence of the items is like “a saviour” that has come.

“We need these items so much, it’s like our saviour has come” he revealed. According to him, at a point when no donation was coming to them, he thought they were neglected, but with the little one presented now, they are so much grateful.

In all, the event was successful with some constituents who heard about the donation on radio, were full of praise for the philanthropic contribution, although he is not yet a parliamentarian or a government appointee.

Mr Nugblega was accompanied by some Constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by the Organizer, Sulemana Seidu.