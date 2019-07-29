Ahmed Suale Should Not Be Added ToThe Long List of Unresolved Murders

It is almost seven months that two unidentified young men on motorbike shot and killed Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an undercover journalist, in very painfully circumstance.

Mr Suale, an associate of fellow Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was ambushed, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, when he was called home to attend to his sick child.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and once in his neck in his vehicle, killing him on the spot, when he stopped at a traffic light.

On February 8, Aljazeera reported that six people were arrested and released on bail, in connection with the killing.

According to David Eklu, director general of police public affairs, the arrests on Thursday, were “preliminary arrests based on reasonable suspicion”.

The Daily Graphic on Friday April 12, carried a story captioned “Suale murder suspect arrested, attempts bribing police with GHC200,000”

Confirming the arrest, the acting Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Kwaku Boadu-Peprah, said the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the command apprehended the suspect in a targeted police operation.

The suspect, Abdul-Rashid Meizongo, 29, was arrested at a spot close to the West Hills Mall on the Mallam-Kasoa Highway about 10:30 a.m.

Mr Boadu-Peprah said Meizongo, in the process of his arrest, attempted to bribe the arresting officers with GH¢200,000, which they declined.

Since his untimely murder controversy has continued to trail as one time Kwesi Nyantakyi, former disgraced Ghana Football Association president was interrogated, as well as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, was also called for questioning.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the narratives about his demise were far from the stories being told by the security agencies and officials of the government.

Till date, most people believe that the Journalist, was killed because of his role in the Number 12 documentary; an investigative piece which led to the dismissal of Kwesi Nyatankyi.

Seven months after the dust raised over the Ahmed Suale’s death was yet to settle, both the United States of America embassy and the British High Commission in Ghana, say they are eagerly awaiting the outcome of investigations into the murder of Tiger Eye PI’s Ahmed Hussein Suale.

The murder of Ahmed Suale, should not add to the nation’s long list of unresolved murder of citizens. The time to act is now and the police, as well as other security agencies, must rise to the challenge