Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s Murder and Boniface’s Snub

It is regrettable that despite the outpouring of grief by Ghanaians over the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, last Wednesday, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Madina and Minister of State at the office of the vice-president, in whose Constituency, the dastardly act occurred, has not shown any concern.

As at Friday, two clear days after the Columbia style murder, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, has not called or send a delegation to go and commiserate with the family of the deceased.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Madina, has not also extended any message of condolence or even take part in the processes leading to the burial last Friday.

Sadly, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency also did not make appearance, leaving many wondering whether the young man’s life, does not matter.

As a newspaper, we are appalled by the apparent snub of the MP and his party, when the whole world, is standing with the family of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

In the run-up to the last election, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, who was then aspiring to be MP, never absented himself from any programme, including outdoorings.

He always shopped for programmes and even when he is unable to attend, he makes sure he sent emissaries to represent him, so what has changed now?

Boniface Abubakar Saddique, is behaving like Chameleon, he keeps changing colour, with every circumstance.

As our elder say, when an animal is trapped, it has a different cry, when it is not, it also, has a different cry.

Boniface Abubakar Saddique, was seen as a different breed of politician, who was not only interested in the Madina seat, but the welfare of the people, this characteristic, he exhibited to the admiration of all, until victory came his way, is fading very fast.

In the considered opinion of this paper, Boniface has lost the plot and the narrative and is shaking off the people, who brought him to power.