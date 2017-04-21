Ahafo region to be created within 18 months – Akufo-Addo assures

The President Nana Akufo-Addo says the processes leading up to the creation of the Ahafo region would be completed within 18 months.

He said, “the time for the creation of the Ahafo region is due. I promise you that within the next 18 months, the opportunity is going to be given for you to have the Ahafo region.”

The President made this known on Wednesday when he visited the Acherensua senior high school (SHS) in the Brong Ahafo region as part of his two-day tour of the region.

The statement drew a rapturous response from the hundreds and hundreds of townsfolk, students and the traditional rulers of Acherensua, who had gathered at Acherensua SHS ahead of the President’s visit.

Thanking the Chiefs and people of Acherensua for the support they gave him in the run up to the 2016 election, and for standing firmly behind the New Patriotic Party, President Akufo-Addo noted that his administration needed their support now more than ever.

“The task ahead of us is an arduous one. We inherited a very bad economy. Nonetheless, and with God’s guidance, we are beginning to turn things around and we are confident that we will succeed.

“This is why from September 2017, the Free SHS policy, which was a major campaign pledge, will commence, beginning from those who qualify for entry in the 2017/2018 academic year,” he said.

Touching on the specific needs of Acherensua SHS, President Akufo-Addo assured that authorities and students of the school that the Ministry of Education address their concerns, i.e the construction of a dormitory block and an ICT lab for the school.

“The rehabilitation of your science laboratory is one that is dear to my heart, and I will pay a lot of attention to. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics education is one we have to pay much attention to if we are to succeed in this country,” he said.

The President, in concluding, thanked the school for producing the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, stressing that “Ghana is grateful to you for such a brilliant man. Perfect understanding and perfect cooperation are what I am getting from him.”