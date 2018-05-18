Agyarko Must Address The Substantive Issue And Stop Playing To The Gallery

If not for political consideration and closeness to the president, how can Isaac Osei, with his wealth of experience, answer to Boakye Agyarko?

The controversy begun, when in the United States of America (USA), a couple of days ago, Boakye Agyarko, declared that, the only refinery we have in this country, was going to be turned into a tank farm.

The announcement to turn the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) into tank farm, many thought was not only ridiculous but clueless, considering the fact that, Ghana is still in the process of discovering many oil fields.

Bokaye Agyarko, after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TOR, came out strongly to shoot down such a proposal, is not eating a humble pie, he is still talking and further deepening his woes.

The assertion that he is only answerable to the president exposes him as someone, who does not understand what his job entails.

How else can anyone describe the call to scrap TOR by the ministry of Energy, than an outright display of poor knowledge about modern economic management particularly the downstream oil business.

As a country we have not derived the maximum benefit from our gold reserve, as well as other minerals, we have been exploited by our partners, who do not only take a chunk of the profit, but they ship everything away.

TOR, is an opportunity for us to start refining crude from our oil fields, should we use TOR as a tank farm, it means we have to import kerosene and all the other bi-product of crude.

When Isaac Osei, kicked against turning TOR into a tank farm, he was not doing it in his interest, he is considering the largest interest of the country, so it is out of place and unwarranted for Boakye Agyarko, who under normal circumstances should be working under Isaac Osei, to remind him that, he is only answerable to the president, such arrogance and pathetic.

Now this is what anyone that loves this country and has the ears of our president should do: please kindly tell President Nana Akufo-Addo that, Boakye Agyarko, has proven himself incapable of running the ministry of Energy, he has overstayed his welcome and must be shown the exit.