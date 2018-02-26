Agogo: Aspirant arrested after firing gunshots at NPP polls

An aspirant for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chairmanship position in the Asante Akyem North Constituency of the Ashanti Region, has been arrested by Police in Agogo.

Edward Asadu, who was contesting his disqualification in the ongoing NPP constituency elections, was said to have stormed the venue with some well-built men to disrupt the process.

He was also alleged to have fired gunshots when he realized that his name and picture did not appear on the ballot paper.

Mr. Asadu’s actions were said to have delayed the voting process for some hours after police and military personnel intervened to restore order.

Citi News understands that the aggrieved aspirant claimed to have gone through the vetting process successfully, but a letter issued by the District Chief Executive for the area, Francis Oti Boateng, suggested that he was disqualified.

The aspirant, who was not enthused with the decision was said to have ordered some well-built men to cause disturbances at the venue.

He has been arrested, and is currently in the custody at the Konongo District Police station.