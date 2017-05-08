After nearly 50 years of service, Chief Justice Wood bows out in June

After 47 years of public service, the Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, will retire from office next month.

Although there are speculations in the media that Justice Wood will stay on until the end of the year, the experienced Judge says she has no such intention.

“In about four weeks I will be retiring. Specifically, on the 8th of June, I will no longer be in service. I should say this because I see all sorts of things. Some even say I am staying up till the end of the year. That is not accurate,” she said at a Justice For All Programme at the Nsawam Prisons.

Until her appointment to the position of chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Wood worked as Public Prosecutor with the Ghana Police Service and later joined the judicial service where she rose through the ranks until she was appointed Chief Justice by former President John Kufuor in 2007.

Speaking on Friday at the Justice For All Programme, which is an initiative to hear cases of remand prisoners whose cases had been pending for a long time, she said she is leaving office confident that she has served Ghana faithfully.

Spearheaded by Justice C.K. Honyenugah and a team of Judges, the initiative is also intended to decongest the country’s prisons and to free inmates who should not be in prison.

Last Friday’s event, which was the last for the Chief Justice, freed some seven inmates.

Mrs Georgina Wood, who has been an active campaigner for the right of prisoners said Ghana needs to do more to improve the rights of prison inmates.

“It is the state’s duty to their rights as prisoners, whether on remand or as convicts are protected and it is unfortunate that we as a country have not been able to achieve this,” she said.