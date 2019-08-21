After Closing Down Menzgold; How Many Financial Institutions Have Gone Under?

No government action in recent times has generated so much controversy and made talking points than the closure of Menzgold, nine months ago.

Menzgold, was misconstrued in the lexicon of our national conversation, as being a Ponzi Scheme. People who did not understand his business module, all drew their dagger to serve the head of Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mensgold on a platter to the powers that be.

At the time the supposed action was taken, the excuse and reasons advanced by owners of financial institutions was that, Menzgold, was collapsing their businesses and so with dispatch and the help of some media houses, the axe from all the regulatory agencies, came down on Menzgold.

This newspaper is of the considered opinion that, the closing down of Menzgold, did not achieve the intended purpose.

We all know how a Ponzi scheme looks like; we all know how the promoters of Ponzi Schemes behave, by the behavior, demeanour and approach of Nana Appiah Mensah, he was not involved in a Ponzi scheme.

After battling his accusers in Dubai and winning the case he brought against Royal Horizon Diamond Limited, he could have access the 39 million United States dollars and relocated to another country, but he decided to come back to Ghana, to settle his clients, who have not lost faith in him.

On Monday, August 19, he addressed the press gave three preconditions that must be fulfilled by the government before he will be able to pay his customers.

He said, “all companies have liabilities and assets but for him to pay his customers the government must,

“Assist Menzgold to retrieve monies owed it by other foreign companies

Unfreeze his companies and his personal bank account to allow it resolve its liabilities immediately

“Clearly give directions on which regulator has jurisdiction and supervision over Menzgold’s business model”.

We submit that, as a matter of urgency, the authorities meet these conditions as soon as possible, as lives of citizens are at stake.