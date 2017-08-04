African Dev’t Bank pledges support for Ghana

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina has expressed confidence in Ghana’s economic progress.

According to him, key indicators put in place by the Akuffo -Addo administration points to a positive economy.

“Ghana is doing very well. I think the President, coming into office, has set a very clear signal in terms of very good public financial management, debt management, macroeconomic stability for the country and also in his own words; a Ghana without aid” he said.

Mr. Akinwumi Adesina commended the government and urged them to continue instilling the right rules to enhance progress in the economy.

“A Ghana that is able to develop without having to go begging for resources and I fully endorse that. I want to commend the government for the efforts that they have made in the last couple of months and the results are showing very well. If you take a look at it today, inflation, for instance, has gone down and that is surely a good sign. It is fantastic” he emphasized.

He, however, echoed that the African Development bank, would continue to support Ghana to boost the country’s economic gains.

“We have great confidence in the team the president has elected and the African Development will continue to provide that huge support to the government,” he said.

The AfDB boss was speaking to journalists at the Flag Staff House after meeting President Akufo Addo.

–