Adoke returns to Nigeria, arrested by Interpol

By Samuel Ogundipe and Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria’s former attorney-general, Bello Adoke, has been arrested by Interpol agents shortly after arriving in Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Adoke was aboard an Emirates flight that touched down in Abuja at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday. He was summarily accosted by a team of officers attached to the world police organisation and whisked through a back channel.

Sources familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Adoke was taken to the Interpol Nigeria office in Area 10, Abuja. It was not immediately clear why he was intercepted although he was being prosecuted in absentia by the EFCC for his alleged roles in the OPL 245 Malabu scandal.

The agents prevented Mr Adoke from using the main arrivals exit of the airport in apparent measure to circumvent reporters and other spectators waiting to see the former attorney-general who has been on self imposed exile for about four years.

Mr Adoke left Nigeria in October 2015 and has not been seen in the country ever since. He returned to Nigeria after being held by UAE authorities in Dubai for five weeks in connection with the raging Malabu Oil scandal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier Thursday that Mr Adoke was en route to Nigeria from Dubai after the Nigerian government failed to provide legal support to the UAE government for his extradition.