Adeiso Senior high school beats, sacks students over fees

Although the Ministry of Education has directed the Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools not prevent any student from writing the West African Examination (WASSCE), over fees, teachers of the Adeiso Presby Senior High School is said to be sacking and beating some of the students.

Our Eastern regional correspondent Prince Collins Bening in a report on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said, the teachers have vowed to stop the students from writing the exams if they fail to pay their fees.

Meanwhile the Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has ordered that no Headmaster/Headmistress is mandated to prevent the students from taking part in the examinations because they haven’t paid school fees.

A statement signed by the Chief Director at the Ministry of Education, Enoch Cobbinah directed these Heads to “desist from collecting unapproved fees, particularly from Form Three students of the 2016/17 academic year”.

Read full statement below: PRESS RELEASE PAYMENT OF FEES BY WASSCE FINAL YEAR STUDENTS

Following a dialogue between the Ghana Education Service and the National Executives of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), the Minister for Education has instructed all heads of schools NOT to prevent any student from writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for non-payment of school fees.

The Minister directs that all heads of public senior high schools must desist from collecting unapproved fees, particularly from Form Three students of the 2016/17 academic year.

The Minister further directs that school heads must stick to the fees approved by the Ghana Education Service. Parents and guardians must pay their wards’ fees as approved by the GES. Signed Enoch Cobbinah Chief Director