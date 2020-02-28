ADB Pledges To Help Ghana Unearth More Talents In Athletics-MD

Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Dr. John Kofi Mensah, has pledged the Bank’s support to help the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to unearth talents in athletics.

Dr. Kofi Mensah, said Ghana’s performance in athletics, has diminished over the years and it is necessary for all stakeholders to come together and help unearth talents for international competitions.

Speaking at the 2nd edition of the National Cross-Country Marathon in Ajumako , Central region, Dr. Kofi Mensah, said ADB would continue to work closely with all stakeholders to create wealth through sports and more.

He averred that ADB partnering the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District Assembly, the NSA and the Ministry of Youth & Sports in organizing the event is a positive approach to promoting healthy life and empowering youth to develop their careers in sports.

He expressed optimism that the marathon race, will unearth talents who will go a long way to represent Ghana and to win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games and beyond.

Dr. Kofi Mensah, disclosed that the Bank, has invested heavily in Corporate Social Responsibility since 2018 and stressed ADB’s association with the cross-country event is a testimony of the bank’s commitment to fulfilling its social contract.

He said, “Like other sports such as boxing and football, the cross-country sport deserves a lot of support because it has a huge potential to create more jobs for the youth of this country.”

“It is a type of sport that can equally place Ghana on the international stage to be at par with countries such as Ethiopia which can be regarded as the world’s leader in cross-country sport.”

At the end of the tournament Ashanti region came first in the female marathon and Central region placed first in the male marathon.