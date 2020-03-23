Active mobile money accounts hit 14.7 million

Registered mobile money accounts as at the end of February 2020 was 32.7 million.

This was 0.30% growth over the January 2020 estimate of 32.6 million consumers.

According to the Summary of Financial and Economic Data, active mobile money accounts was estimated at 14.7 million in February, 2020. This is an increase of 4% over that of January 2020 figure.

This means that many more people are undertaking banking transactions electronically.

Registered agents were also estimated at 324,000 at the end of February 2020.

In February 2020, the total number of transactions was estimated at GHS193 million whilst the total value of transactions was GHS30.1 billion.

With respect to the clearance of cheques, GHS14.0 billion was cleared in February 2020, lower than the January 2020 figure of GHS15.5 billion.

Regarding ezwich transactions, an estimated 965, 000 transactions took place in February 2020, representing a total value of GHS772.3 million.

This is against 957,000 transactions, representing a total value of GHS589.4 million.

Source: classfmonline.com