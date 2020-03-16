ActionAid Ghana And YUWM Sensitize Residents In James Town 

By Paul Mamattah

As part of activities earmarked to commemorate International Women’s month, ActionAid Ghana, in collaboration with the Accra Chapter of the Young Urban Women’s Movement, YUWM, has organised a sensitisation programme for residents of James Town in Accra on the drudgery of Unpaid Care Work.

The programmes was aimed at recognising, redistribute and reducing unpaid care work burden on women and girls.

It also sought to give every woman and girl the opportunity to learn new skills, say in school, engage in trade or business and also to participate in social, political activities and to have leisure time

Addressing the gathering, the Chairperson of the YUWM, Helen Quansah, said in communities that are strongly attached to gender stereotypes of basic infrastructure and support systems, the female suffer the most.

She noted that many women and young girls provides care work to families, friends, employers and even to strangers. This according to her, the disproportionate distribution of unpaid care work among females and males perpetuates gender based violence.

Madam Quansah stated that the disproportionate burden is felt most solely by women and girls because of common knowledge of culture; describing such culture as ill-fated in this era.

She further pointed out that gender stereotypes continue to exist and even heighten on social and mainstream media and was hopeful that the media will change that narrative on the stereotyping some works as women’s work especially the unpaid care work.

Madam Quansah, therefore appealed to the government to streamline child care centres into national policies and to adopt and implement a responsive gender needs financing at the decentralized levels.

As part of the programme, there was an all-male cooking competition as part of the sensitisation session.

This year, ActionAid Ghana and other Civil Society Organisations, have themed the International Women’s Day celebration as, “If Women Stop The World Stops”.

ActionAid Ghana is an Affiliate of ActionAid, a global justice federation working to achieve social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication in over 45 countries using a Human Rights-Based Approach with women’s rights at the centre of our interventions.