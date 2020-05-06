Achieve Optimal Battery Health On Smartphone.

The modern smartphone has become an indispensable tool in our daily lives, from scheduling tasks to surfing the web, to connecting with our loved ones through social media, the device called “the smartphone” has really changed a lot in how we go about our activities. Some people have become so over-reliant on their smartphone to where an over-reliance and extreme amounts of time spent on it to fill the void of physical connection with real humans has been categorized as a mental health disorder, which topic is definitely for another day. One of the greatest desire of an average smartphone user who might be holding onto his or her phone for a couple of years, I am sure will be safe practices that can be carried out to ensure good battery health over the period of time he or she is willing to hold onto it.

Delving right into the issue the modern smartphone battery is made up of a chemical substance called Lithium -ion or Lithium Polymer. This material was adopted as an industry standard some years back when nickel-based batteries was where scientific research had halted. Alright enough of all the scientific jargons, so basically the smartphone’s battery is made up of materials that can degrade over a period of time this is why all smartphone batteries no matter how enormous its battery capacity, or how power efficient it has been designed eventually dies. This degradation however can be delayed if we adopt certain usage patterns in the usage and charging of our phones. Below I will outline some practices and burst some commonly held myths in battery maintenance

EXTREME TEMPERATURE

One of the greatest contributing factors that degrades smartphone battery health is extreme temperatures. The lithium ion battery inside your phone does not like heat neither does it like extreme cold temperatures. Some of the worst places you could leave your phone are in window sills and vehicle dashboards. Try as much as possible to avoid charging phones in cars when the weather is hot. If you will be outdoors in the hot weather, you may bring a piece of material like a small towel to wrap around your heating phone or you can place it beside a cool water bottle in an enclosed portable space. In certain instances, smartphones may automatically shutdown to self-protect when it detects extreme temperatures.

FAST CHARGERS

With the adoption of quick charging standards in the industry Like the Qualcomm Quick charge and Apple’s USB Power Delivery, we are seeing our smartphone batteries being filled in a breath. Quick charge is a technology that charges up our smartphone faster than a conventional 5 or10watt charger. People have held different opinions on how fast charging our phones contribute to smartphone battery depletion. From my research I can confidently say that if you are using the right and industry-specified fast charger for your phone and follow the tips I will be providing in this write-up, you should be fine.

CHARGING HABITS

Modern smartphone battery has been designed in such a way one cannot overcharge once it hits 100%, electric flow to the phone is cut-off, so technically you cannot overcharge your phone to a point where it will explode unless there are existing issues as in the case of Samsung note 7(Samsung’s flagship some few years back that had a fatal battery issue to the point of explosion).However charging the battery to 100% stresses the battery and depletes the health over extended periods of time. Researchers who are into batteries suggest that for a phone’s battery to have good battery health it shouldn’t be drained all the way to zero and charged all the way to 100, but rather should be kept charged between 30 to 80% which in real-life may sound impractical but hey smartphone battery technology has not advanced to the point where there might be a work around to this.

MISMATCHING CHARGERS

So, the truth about mismatched chargers is that they will not hurt your phone, on the condition that they are original and compatible with your phone’s hardware in accordance with industry standards. The only downside maybe that it might not charge as fast as the original charger bundled with your phone.

More importantly invest in original chargers so as to avoid any harm to your phone’s battery. The temperature of your smartphone battery rises whenever you are charging it, it is therefore not advisable to have thick coated covers on whilst charging as it inhibits the free flow of air behind the already hot battery.

THE EXPERTS JOB

Do not tamper removing your in-built smartphone battery if you are not absolutely sure of what you are doing or better-still let a qualified service personnel handle it as this (amateur servicing)may affect the effective performance of your phone.

A lot of factors account for the reason why our smartphone batteries may not hold up its charge over its lifespan but I believe I have touched on some salient points. If you seldom change phones unlike some techies or people who may easily afford the latest flagship in town, this maybe worthwhile considering.

STUDENT /WRITER: SOLOMON COLECRAFT

INSTITUTION :GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM

LEVEL 300