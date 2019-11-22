Accusing NDC Of Leaving A Messed Economy Is Lazy, Irresponsible-Fiifi Kwetey

By Patrick Biddah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Fiifi Kwetey, has described as lazy and irresponsible, the continues accusations by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of having left behind a messed economy.

He said, that claim can only come from a government that is clueless and has lost grip on the economy, despite a sound economy which is backed by infrastructure and strong fundamentals that were left for them.

According to him, all the accusations against the Mahama administration of having left a messed up economy, is just to cover up for the failure of the NPP in government.

Speaking at the public forumon the 2020 budget organized by the NDC on Wednesday, Mr Kwetey, questioned how an NDC government which left a gas processing plant ,an energy sector levy (ESLA) which gives the NPP Ghc3billion a year ,can be said to have handed over messed economy.

He said, a government which continues to blame its predecessor after almost four years into its administration is a failed government.

Everything the NPP criticized the NDC of doing in terms of running the economy, has been repeated by the NPP which he said makes them hypocrites.

For example, he said the NPP spoke against borrowing and the ESLA which they promised of abolishing if voted into power, but these have not been fulfilled, except to borrow more than any other government.

Mr Kwetey, who spoke on a wide range of issues, also touched on the single digit inflation achievement by the NPP.

“The NPP should not be talking about single digit inflation when the NDC is around. Under our watch we held inflation under single digit for a record time of three years”, he noted.

He hit at the NPP for breaking its promise of moving away from taxation to production during the electioneering campaign only to introduce new taxes.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo, who spoke at the forum made some startling revelation.

He revealed that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has targeted the National Investment Bank (NIB) for collapse using very foul and insensitive means.

The agenda of the Finance Minister, he claimed is to own 40 percent of the banking sector using elements of his companies which are the Databank and the Enterprise Group.

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who was also present at the function, had some words for the gathering.

Giving the NPP another four years, he warned would be the greatest mistake in view of the wanton dissipation of the national resources by the NPP.

“The large ministers in government is the reason are country is being milked. There is no meaning to the figures in the economy they keep providing. A government which puts Ghc12 billion in our pockets and takes away Ghc27billion must be booted out of power”, he charged