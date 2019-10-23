Academic City poised to offer world-class education

Dr. Fred McBagonluri, President of the Academic City, a fast developing premium university in Ghana, says the university is committed to ground-breaking teaching and learning experience comparable to the best obtainable anywhere in the world.

According to him, the university was pioneering new approaches to learning and teaching based on global practices and increasing global footprint and impact through internalization.

“We have revamped our curriculum and introduced new competitive programmes. We will soon be launching new programmes that will shift the narrative for technical as well as entrepreneurial education in the sub-region”, he said.

Dr. McBagonluri, said this during the second matriculation ceremony for the newly admitted students of the University at its ultra-modern campus at Haatso in Accra.

In their quest to position the university as a leading STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) university on the African continent, Dr. McBagonluri, noted that the institution had built a modern laboratory equipped with real industry machines and equipment to offer students first-hand experience.

Speaking on internship and partnerships, he expressed the university’s commitment to quality education to ensure that graduates are competitive on the job market.

He explained that Academic City, had signed collaborator agreements with Worcester Polytechnic Institute, WPI, Engineers without Borders Columbia University, University of Dayton, Millersville University and Virginia Military Institute.

“We have also made progress in gaining exchange agreements with University of Arlington, TX, Saint Mary’s University, San Antonio, Central State University, School of Engineering Education, Virginia Polytechnic and State University”, he further mentioned.

Prof. Kankam Boadu, who spoke on behalf of the Vice Chancellor and Academic Board of University of Cape Coast (UCC), welcomed the freshmen and women, and urged them to uphold the rules and regulations governing the university.

He advised them to study hard in order to be successful in their academic path as well as become relevant and competitive in the job market.

“There is great expectations on you to learn assiduously to acquire the right skills that will help you contribute to quality workforce where you will be working after your studies”, he stressed.

Academic City is affiliated to the UCC and the University Mines and Technology (UMaT). The institution offers degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business and Communication Arts.