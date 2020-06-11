Ablekuma Central MP Stripped Naked

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is characterised by lies and deceit and recent interview grated by the NPP Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency (ABC) in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey have proved beyond reasonable doubt that lies is indeed in their DNA, the Communication Bureau of the NDC in ABC has said.

The Communication Officer of Ablekuma Central National Democratic Congress NDC Hon. Vivian Sallah in the early hours of Monday 8th June, 2020 issued a press release to set the record straight over an interview granted by the NPP MP for the constituency Hon. Ebenezer Narh.

Part of the release stated that Hon. Narh granted an interview on Accra base Asempa Fm to claim credit for an achievement of NDC under th leadership of John Dramani Maham.

Hon. Vivian Sallah further stretched on the lies of the MP for claiming what he did not achieve, the MP according to Vivian Sallah outlined what he the MP claimed as his achievements on the said A Fm station lied that he has constructed drainages and asphalted roads within Abossey Okai.

This she said Hon. Narh knew the evidence on the ground does not support such blatant falsehood.

Below is details of the full statement of the Communication Office for Ablekuma Central 8/06/2020

Press Release

To All Media Houses

Ablekuma Central National Democratic Congress

We bring you warm greetings from the constituency office of the Ablekuma Central Constituency (ABC), National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It has come to the notice of the Communication Bureau of the Ablekuma Central Constituency, that the NPP Member Parliament of the constituency, Hon. Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey on Thursday 4th June, 2020 granted an interview on Accra based Asempa Fm, where he outlined some projects as his achievements.

The Highly ineffective MP during the interview on the said station claimed without shame to have constructed some drainages and asphalted roads in some part of Abossey Okai, even though he knew the evidence on the ground does not support such blatant falsehood.

This we wish to state without fear of equivocation that, the said projects the MP claimed to have constructed is an achievement of the NDC and not his.

It must be stated catergorically that, even though the said projects was started by the erstwhile President John Agyekum Kuffour’s administration, it was the Mills Mahama administration that completed them.

As at the time completion of the said projects, the Member of Parliament for the constituency was the NDC’s Hon Theophilus Tetteh Chai.

Hon. Eben’s claim to have developed every ward or electoral area within the constituency is also nothing but an ABSOLUTE UNTRUTH, which he deliberately peddled to deceive unsuspecting constituents in Ablekuma Central and the numerous listeners who tuned in to listen to him.

It is also shocking that a person who occupies an honourable position as an MP will intentionally throw falsehood into the air, that he has built a library in the constituency. We challenge the said MP to show us when he started the project, where the said library project is located and his source of funding for the library project he claims to have built.

We further wish to state categorically without any iota of doubt that most, if not all the major developmental projects in Ablekuma Central Constituency was undertaken by the NDC, i.e the erstwhile Mills Mahama administration and that, the falsehood, deliberate and blatant lies by Hon. Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey must be disregarded and treated with that greatest contempt it deserves.

