Ablakwa repeats call for vigilance following Burkina Faso terror attacks

The ranking member on Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reiterated a call for improved security following terror attacks in Burkina Faso on Sunday that claimed at least 17 lives.

In an opinion piece released on Monday, the North Tongu legislator said Ghana, like other countries, is not immune from the scourge of terror attacks, urging security agencies to heed to the grim warnings by the United States and Canada and other countries about Ghana to their citizens.

“God forbid that Ghana should ever experience a terrorist attack, however, our approach must not be to play the proverbial ostrich and ignore what other countries (with no mean counter terrorism capacity) are telling their citizens about us.

“It is better to be sincere, vigilant and prepared than to be taken by surprise. Pathetic attacks on those who urge vigilance and action serve no useful purpose,” he writes.

Mr Ablakwa recently warned that Ghana faces a possible terror attack following a travel advisory on the website of the Canadian Embassy cautioning citizens wanting to travel to Ghana that there is a looming threat of terrorist attack on Ghana.

“There is a threat of terrorism. Terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places,” the travel advisory on the Canadian Embassy in Ghana in part noted.

Defence Minister Domnic Nitiwul has also said Ghana remains vulnerable to the threat of terror attacks despite indications the country is safe.

However, some security analysts have said there is no motivation for religious extremists to strike in Ghana, suggesting that recent terror attacks appear to be taking trends in only francophone countries.

Seventeen people died and eight sustained severe injuries in an in the centre of the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou. Three gunmen opened fire on customers seated outside a restaurant, witnesses were quoted as saying.