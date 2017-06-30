A Rocha Ghana Marks World Environmental Day With Mispah Methodist Church

By Asante Eunice, Intern

A Rocha Ghana, has marked this year’s World Environmental Day with Mispah Methodist Church at Nii-Boi Town, to educate members of the church, the need to protect and preserve the environment.

The organization, which is a non-profit making group said, it should be of concern to all to protect the environment, so that it is not destroyed by a few to the disadvantage of mankind.

This year’s event was themed, “The Christian and his environment”. The Church was encouraged to use the event to share environmental integrity with members, emphasizing on the need for Christians, to protect and preserve the environment.

A Rocha Ghana, draws inspiration from biblical references and recognizes the inseparable link between the modern man and his environment. They have over the years committed their efforts in natural resources, management and habitat restoration.

An aspect of their engagement, is the Creation care office, which works with churches to raise the awareness of caring for God’s creation in the Christian domain and other interfaith groups.

The Creation Care Officer, Emmanuel Turkson, lamented why Ghanaians, were polluting the environment by not using the right ways in handling waste produce, but have over the years taken a blithe position on the subject.

He brought to bare, the number of polyethylene bag wastes a single person generates a day, then a week and a month, adding the programme was really an eye-opener to the church.

According to him, there was an urgent need to reduce the number of plastic waste generated in the capital.

He called for the new emerging campaign ‘iRefuse Polybags’ highlighting vehemently that ‘God does not do Waste’.

Some members suggested that, Ghanaians go back to the use of the green leaves known in Akan as (“ahaban”) for food packaging and simple hand bags made from maize stalks and paper, since they degrade easily compared to plastics which takes about 400 years to decay.

Mr. Turkson asked, “Do you know that all the plastics your grandparents, parents and you generated over the years are still there somewhere? Biblically using Genesis 1, he suggested that creatures were the product of their environment, in other words, your survival chiefly depends on your environment.

He said, “we are the reflection of our environment”and God commands us to do so quoting many scriptures (Genesis 2:15, Romains 8:18-21, Psalm 8 etc) to support his submission.

Pollution hurts the poor the most and Christians are called to care for the poor and less powerful, because they are mostly the victim of environmental crisis. Caring for all creation gives the deepest sense of joy and contentment since its part of our loving God.We call this “Creation care”.

He emphasized the need to have personal discipline as to how to handle our waste and should see environmental issues as caring for God’s creation. He admonished the Congregation not to throw away waste indiscriminately.

“We as Ghanaians, must change our mindset and attitude about environmental crisis and if we realize that we have unconsciously littered, we should not feel bad in picking them up.We must also develop a habit of carrying one plastic bag to reuse or better still go back to the use of baskets to buy our goods. This is a core responsibility for all.

“Without a healthy environment we cannot end poverty or build prosperity .We all have a role to play in protecting our only homes: We can use less plastics, drive less, waste less food and teach each other to care”, according to the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

A concern was raised by a member about being shrouded by so called ‘technological era’ which has led to throwing away certain good old practices like the paper bags. This has been one of the major causes of flooding in Ghana, he added.