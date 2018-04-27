A Lecturer Of Gtuc Installed Chief Of Adwafo

A 67-year-old University professor of the Ghana Technology University College, Mr Osei Piesie-Anto, has been elected as heir to the vacant stool of the Royal Ekuona Family of Krom-Adwafo in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Since the death of the late chief of Adwafo, Nana Osei Hwidie, on June 7, 2002, and befittingly buried on July 19, 2008, the installation of a new Chief has been very difficult, especially for breaches on the part to the nomination and enstoolment of a chief by Akan customs, practices, and usage.

A roadmap to avert that became necessary when His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presided over a meeting of Asanteman Council on Thursday June 26, 2008 at The Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, and emphatically stated his “Verdict”, which principally nullified any enstoolment or installation that had purportedly taken place at Adwafo whilst the late chief had not been yet buried.

Incidentally, all efforts to elect and enstool an heir to the late Osei Hwidie after the burial of the said chief had unfortunately been frustrated since 2008.

As part of the renewed effort to put the roadmap on course, the sub-chiefs of Adwafo were notified about the family’s choice, Osei Hwidie (known in public life as Osei Piesie-Anto, a Lecturer of Ghana Technology University College, Accra, and also a Senior Lecturer of the Islamic University College, Ghana, Accra),

A reconciliatory move to resolve the feud between Kokofuman and the Royal Ekuona Family of Adwafo was also initiated and successfully done, paving the way for the nomination of Mr Osei Piesie-Anto as heir to the Adwafo Stool, on April 2, 2018.

