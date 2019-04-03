9 trucks seized as quarry activities trigger Sekondi-Takoradi water crisis

The Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Assembly says it has seized nine trucks used by a quarry company whose activities have triggered a water supply crisis in the metropolis.

The trucks were loaded with boulders from quarrying activities in the Anankore river. That river is the main water source for the Inchaban treatment plant of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Western region.

The GWCL Regional Management noticed their daily production of water has fallen from 4million gallons to about 1.4m and discovered it was due to the quarry activities by Osamduodu company. Following the story filed by Joy News’ Western regional correspondent, Ina-Thali Quansah, the Municipal Chief Executive moved to the site Tuesday.

He was accompanied by officers of the Municipal Assembly and a soldier. Some drivers of the trucks bolted after encountering the team, the reporter said.

One generator and three water pumps have been seized and six car batteries were removed from the trucks.

According to the reporter, Osamduodu Quarry Company uses the rocks and boulders for the construction of a sea defence wall in Takoradi.

She reported, the company insists it is licenced by the Minerals Commission.

