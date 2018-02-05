7-year-old boy with lustful feelings seeks deliverance from Obinim

Strange and shocking as it may sound, a 7-year-old boy has confessed to having strong sexual feelings for women and is therefore seeking prayers for a transformation.

In a video trending on social media, the boy is seen confessing to the founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim to deliver him from such lustful feelings as that isn’t helping his mental state.

Narrating how he feels when he sees a woman, the young boy said he’s not able to hold back his feelings as he gets a strong urge to be with them, in order to avoid temptations he explained, he rather stares at them till he loses sight of them.

This revelation by the boy got the church members utterly shocked, many of them who couldn’t believe what they were hearing wondered how a young boy of such age could be sexually attracted to women.

Bishop Obinim who was also marveled indicated that an extreme case of this nature would require about 10 minutes to yield results having been conflicted by the spirit of lust.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com