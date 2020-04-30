Bank of Ghana Must Do More For Consumers- AFCOP

The Alliance for Financial Consumer Protection (AFCOP) has called on the Bank of Ghana (BOG) to be proactive in protecting financial consumers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFCOP is unhappy with the Central Bank’s current attitude towards patrons in the financial sector “when it comes to ensuring there’s adequate relief for financial consumers” describing it as “passive and hands-off approach”.

The group in a statement signed and issued in Accra by its Convener, Woelinam Dogbe, also described as “mere tokenism” BOG’s recently announced measures which included interest rate reductions and waiver of mobile money transfer fees for transfers on GHS100.

The statement observed that while some financial institutions have made public announcements on relief packages, they have on offer for consumers as a result of the COVID-19, but these AFCOP said, are merely for Public Relations (PR) purposes with no real benefits accruing to consumers, and demanded BOG must step in to ensure that the pledges are honoured.

AFCOP questioned “the point in offering an interest rate reduction to borrowers but demanding that they make repayments during the period of the pandemic, when in fact the borrowers are not in a position to make the repayments because of diminished incomes?

“What will inevitably happen is, the customers will default and the Banks will levy penalty interest (which is far higher that 2% per annum interest rate rebate being offered) thereby making customers worse off”, the statement points out.

It also queried “the point in capping the fee-free threshold for mobile money payments at GHS100, when in fact a chunk of payments involves amounts in excess of GHS100?

According to the group, “customers who need to make payments in excess of GHS100 will have no incentive to use mobile money and thus resort to a cash transaction, particularly when such customers will not receive any relief for the first GHS100 – i.e. a customer who makes a payment of GHS250 will still pay GHS2.5 in fees instead of GHS1.5 if the first GHS100 were fee-free -”, adding “thus, the intention of protecting consumers from COVID-19 by reducing cash handling is defeated”.

It stressed that “now more than ever, the Bank of Ghana must be seen to be proactively championing appropriate measures to adequately protect the interests of consumers as stipulated in Section 3(2)(d) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930)”. In furtherance of this, AFCOP called on BOG to urgently implement additional measures to provide critically needed relief to financial consumers.

The group asked BOG to direct all banks and SDIs to immediately suspend account maintenance charges and/or commission on turnover (COT) charges for all personal and SME customers as well an immediate suspension of all cards/ATM charges (issuance fee, maintenance fee, withdrawal fee etc.) for all personal and SME customers.

Additionally, AFCOP wants all banks and SDIs directed by BOG to immediately “offer a minimum of 3 months repayment holiday (both principal and interest) to personal and SME borrowing customers impacted by COVID-19, adding all Mobile Money Operators to immediately offer a minimum of 3 months repayment holiday (both principal and interest) to all MOMO loan customers.

Finally, the group also wants a directive from BOG to all Mobile Money Operators to immediately suspend transfer fees for all amounts, this AFCOP firmly believes will provide the much-needed relief to financial consumers during this difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group said, it is imperative that the BOG assumes its leadership and regulatory role by proactively championing the relief programme, and ensuring compliance by all institutions it regulates.

This, it believes will go a long way in restoring confidence of financial consumers in the BoG, in the wake of the many regulatory failures of recent years.

AFCOP is an advocacy group dedicated to promoting and facilitating the protection of financial consumers in Ghana. It serves as a voice for financial consumers and champions their interest to ensure they are treated fairly by financial services providers. It also educates financial consumers on their rights and on making responsible financial decisions.