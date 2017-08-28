470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan arrives in Ghana

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has announced the arrival of the world’s largest Powership, the 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan to Ghana.

A statement from the Company said the Powership will start operating in the Tema Fishing Harbour in September.

The arrival of Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan is in line with the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) requiring Karpowership Ghana Company Limited to provide a total of 450MW capacity and directly feed it into the national grid for 10 years.

Karpowership has a proven track record of supplying sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity with its operational 235 MW Karadeniz Powership Aysegul Sultan, which is moored in Tema Fishing Harbour.

The 470 MW Powership will supply uninterrupted and reliable electricity at one of the lowest cost to Ghana for thermal power generation with its dual fuel engines and combined cycle power generation technology.

The Powership will initially use low Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) to generate electricity but the fuel will be converted to Natural Gas as soon as local Natural Gas supplies become available, ensuring cost savings for Ghana.

The operations of 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan will have a significant contribution to Ghana’s electricity supply as the most reliable power plant in the country and create more employment opportunities.

Karpowership is a socially responsible company that is also committed to giving back to the community.

Since it began operations in Ghana on December 2015, the company has been engaged in several projects such as providing bursary for brilliant but needy students, providing school supplies, and furnishing a computer laboratory.

As a strategic partner, Karpowership Ghana Company Limited says it was committed to Ghana’s development and will continue to provide all Ghanaians with reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity.

–Source: GNA