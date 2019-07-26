Police to arrest, prosecute pedestrians who refuse to use Madina/Adentan overpass

The Police Service of Ghana, has announced plans to arrest and prosecute all persons who refuse to use the newly constructed overpass on the Madina/Adentan stretch of the N4 highway, ABC News can report.

It would be recalled that last year, some residents of Adentan, took to the streets to protest the non completion of the footbridges in the wake of alarming fatalities on the highway.

Government, after incessant calls from the residents expedited work on the footbridges to enable commuters cross from one end of the road to the other.

But months after the completion of the footbridges, scores of residents continue to employ the rather dangerous approach of running across the road at the risk of getting knocked down by a speeding vehicle.

This is despite the fact that the footbridges are ready for use and remain a safer way of moving from one end of the road to the other.

In an interview with Accra based Joy FM, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the police headquarters, ASP Simon Tenkuu, announced that actions will be taken against commuters involved in this act. He says the Police will begin a move to first educate commuters on the dangers of running across the road in a bid to cross. He says subsequent to the education, officers will begin to arrest and prosecute persons who continue to engage in such acts.

“In certain operations, we do arrest pedestrians for jail walking, it is in the law. That is why I am cautioning most of them to adhere to basic safety rules. Make sure you cross at the appropriate place and do not jay walk.”

”We realize that with the newly constructed pedestrian bridge, we did not see much patronage and we want to urge the people around that area to patronize it because it is for our safety”

“We also want to use this opportunity to caution commuters or passengers to always go to appropriate places to board vehicles, it is for their own safety”

Speaking in an interview with the resident engineer, Samsudin Issah, gave out ideas that will force pedestrians to stop using the highway.

“We intend to ward off the whole medium to make it inaccessible for those who cross the road. Before the construction was done, some places were dropped to even allow pedestrians to cross. We demarcated zebra crossings to allow pedestrians to cross. As soon as we are done, we will fence the whole medium which we hope will prevent people from crossing the road.”

