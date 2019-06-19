400 delegates storm Ghana for first Dr. Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine Africa Alternative Medicine Conference

By Gifty Arthur

About 400 delegates, are expected to converge in Accra for the first ever Dr. Nyarkotey College of Holistic MedicineAfrica Traditional Medicine Conference, to among others, educate the public on the economic potential and benefits of alternative medicine.

New research says, the Alternative medicine market size, is expected to generate some USD210.81 billion in revenue by 2016 and so practitioners in that sector, say there is the need to pay critical attention to it, while working to help the population live longer and healthier lives.

The two-day conference, begins tomorrow Thursday June 20-22, 2019 and will be held at the premises of the College behind the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly near Tema.

As part of the conference, there will be an exhibition. The conference starts at 9am -3pm.

President of the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine and Convener for the Conference, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, a prostate cancer researcher, is particularly excited that finally, his campaign and advocacy for evidence based alternative medicine, is attracting the required attention.

Themed “Integrated approach to healthcare”, the two-day event, will have several speakers, including traditional medicine advocate and presenter on Madina based Oman FM, Oheneba Ntim Barima and Principal Medical Officer and founder of the Naa Teley Foundation, Dr. Bernice Borteley Bornmai.

Dr Nyarkotey Obu, who is popular for winning several awards both locally and internationally, is calling on the government through the Ministry of Health, to strengthen the industry to prevent unqualified people who parade themselves as experts, from practicing.

According to India’s 2019 Scholars Academic and Scientific Society Best Researcher in Traditional Medicine winner, globally, countries like India, China are making a lot of money, from natural remedies and argued that it is about time Ghana and the rest of Africa followed suit.

The Academic Union of Oxford’s “The Name in Science” recipient said additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest report on Traditional and Alternative medicine, called for an integrative approach to healthcare and are developing global curriculum for Naturopathic medicine.

The President of Men Health Foundation Ghana, further called on universities and medicinal schools in the country, to also offer other programmes in integrative medicine.