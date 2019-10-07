4 ways the U.S. is saving lives inside Venezuela

By ShareAmerica

Deteriorating economic and political conditions in Venezuela have transformed the once-rich country into one of the poorest in the region. To further demonstrate commitment and solidarity with the Venezuelan people, the United States during the 74th United Nations General Assembly announced nearly $119 million in additional humanitarian assistance to address the crisis.

Here are four ways aid from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is saving lives inside Venezuela:

1. Providing critical health assistance.

With 90 percent of hospitals facing shortages of key supplies — including medicine and water — USAID is prioritizing support for health programs inside Venezuela through the provision of primary health services, improved access to basic medical supplies and medicines, critical training for health-care workers, and support for malaria treatment and immunization efforts to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

2. Supporting water and sanitation programs.

USAID assistance inside Venezuela includes the provision of safe drinking water and water-trucking services, improvement of solid waste management, distribution of hygiene kits, support for hygiene-promotion activities, and repairs to hand-washing stations, latrines and incinerators at health centers to help prevent the spread of infections.

3. Providing emergency food assistance.

The U.N.-issued Humanitarian Response Plan (PDF, 11.8MB) identified pregnant women and children as among the vulnerable groups requiring critical food and nutrition. USAID is funding hot meals in community kitchens and schools, as well as giving guidance to mothers on appropriate feeding practices. It is also supporting nutrition counseling, training for nutrition workers, and programs that prevent and treat malnutrition.

4. Supporting protection programs.

During times of crisis, USAID works to help safeguard vulnerable Venezuelans from violence and exploitation. In Venezuela, protection programs include the provision of child-friendly spaces, raising awareness of gender-based violence, and support for community-based safe environments that promote the well-being of vulnerable Venezuelans.

With this new funding, the United States is providing $568 million in humanitarian and development assistance to support programs inside Venezuela and throughout the region.

Of this, more than $472 million is funding lifesaving humanitarian programs and supporting the objectives of the Humanitarian Response Plan issued by the United Nations, which looks to provide assistance to 2.6 million people most in need inside Venezuela.