300 Police Officers Left Angry After Independence Parade

Information picked up within the Ghana Police Service reveals that officers who joined other security agencies and students to march during Ghana’s 60th anniversary ceremony last Monday, went home very disappointed and angry.

Their allowances were hugely slashed by the police administration compared to what they were getting in previous years. Uniforms they usual take home after the march pass were also retrieved from them living them more disheartened.

The 300 officers who added colour to the event were expecting the usual “our day” of some sort especially so as it was the 60th birthday of Ghana, but sources say they shockingly went home almost empty-handed.

The Herald is informed that the men and women in uniform who also maintained law and order on the day, and performed other critical roles even on the ceremonial grounds, were expected to receive some allowance within the region of GH¢200 but after the event at the Independence Square they were thrown a paltry GH¢50 after the celebration.

This paper gathered that last year, after celebration the Police administration led by John Kudalor rewarded them with allowances ranging from GH¢120 to GHc180.

As a form of appreciation, they were also asked to keep the uniform they wore to the parade.

However this year, the service headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asanti Apeatu, what was expected to be increased was rather reduced from GH¢180 to GH¢50 for the 300 men.

They had anticipated that this year being the 60th anniversary, they were going to earn more than what was given then by the previous administration but to their surprise, the money was reduced to an unimaginably amount.

The uniform which according to sources they needed so much was taken from them, and the officers went home disappointed wondering what had happened.

The question on their lips was why last year, the service headed by John Kudalor could provide for them, but this year, they nearly went home empty-handed.

It is not clear if the low payment is part of the Akufo-Addo government’s promise to cut down waste in state institutions or it was the decision of some individuals not to give all the moneys to the officers who stood in the scorching sun for hours.